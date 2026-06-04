How to Watch Sweden vs Greece Live Today: International Friendly Preview, Stats, Lineup

Sweden vs Greece live today takes place at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on June 4, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00 UTC. The international friendly gives both nations an important opportunity to fine-tune tactics and assess player performances ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Sweden continues its long-term development under manager Graham Potter, while Greece arrives looking to strengthen its identity under Ivan Jovanović. Both teams are aiming for greater consistency on the international stage, making this a valuable test despite the match carrying no competitive stakes.

Sweden vs Greece Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Sweden vs Greece lineup will attract significant attention as both managers evaluate their squads.

Sweden enters the match looking to build momentum following tactical adjustments under Graham Potter. The team has focused on high pressing and structured positional play while blending experienced internationals with emerging talent. Forward Alexander Isak remains one of Sweden’s most important players. His movement, pace, and finishing ability continue to make him the focal point of the attack.

However, Sweden will be without some defensive depth. Elliot Stroud and Taha Abdi Ali are unavailable because of minor fitness concerns, limiting some of Potter’s options heading into the friendly.

Greece arrives in Stockholm with a clear tactical approach centered on defensive organization and quick counterattacks. Ivan Jovanović has overseen a period of transition that includes the introduction of younger players while maintaining an experienced core.

The visitors will miss midfielder Konstantinos Karestas due to an ankle injury. Despite that absence, Greece still has experienced leaders available, including Konstantinos Tsimikas and striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who are expected to play key roles against Sweden.

Sweden vs Greece Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Sweden vs Greece stats highlight how closely matched these teams have been in recent years.

Their most recent competitive meetings came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Sweden earned a 2-0 victory in Solna in October 2021 thanks to goals from Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak. One month earlier, Greece secured a hard-fought 2-1 win in Athens.

The Sweden vs Greece head-to-head record remains balanced. Across their last five meetings, both nations have recorded two victories each, with one match ending in a draw.

FIFA rankings also reflect the narrow gap between the teams. Sweden currently ranks 38th in the world, while Greece ranks 47th.

The Sweden vs Greece prediction discussion centers on two disciplined teams with contrasting styles. Sweden will likely look to control possession and attack through Isak, while Greece will aim to remain compact and create opportunities on the counterattack.

Sweden vs Greece Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for a Sweden vs Greece live stream have several viewing options across different regions.

In the United States, the match will be available on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) and Fox Soccer Plus. Streaming options include the Fubo Sports Network app. Spanish-language coverage will be available through FOX Deportes and ViX Premium.

In Sweden, supporters can watch through Viaplay, which holds domestic rights to national team friendlies. Fans in Greece can watch the match live on Alpha TV and COSMOTE Sport.

Across Latin America, ESPN and Disney+ will provide coverage, while selected Caribbean territories can watch through Flow Sports.

Viewers across Sub-Saharan Africa can follow Sweden vs Greece live today on SuperSport and the DStv Stream platform. In Oceania and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, coverage will be available through Optus Sport and selected regional partners, including Prime Video and DAZN, depending on local broadcasting agreements.

Fans who cannot watch the match live can follow real-time updates, statistics, and confirmed lineups through Sofascore and ESPN’s Live Center. As the Sweden vs Greece live today gets underway in Stockholm, both teams will be looking to take another step forward ahead of their next competitive challenges.