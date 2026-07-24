How to Watch Wolfsburg vs Lyon Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Wolfsburg vs Lyon live today brings together two European clubs for one of the most unusual pre-season friendlies of the summer. VfL Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyonnais meet on Friday, July 24, 2026, at the Fuchs-Park-Stadion in Bamberg, Germany.

Unlike a normal football match, this game will feature two 60-minute halves, giving both teams 120 minutes to prepare for the new season. The extended format allows both managers to give valuable minutes to senior players and young prospects before league action begins.

Fans can watch the match through the club’s digital platforms. The fixture also offers an early look at two attacking teams aiming to finish their preparations on a positive note.

Wolfsburg vs Lyon Team News

The Wolfsburg vs Lyon lineup is expected to change significantly because of the special 120-minute format. Wolfsburg manager Tobias Strobl and Lyon coach Pierre Sage are likely to field different starting elevens in each half. The extra playing time gives both clubs the chance to assess first-team players alongside academy prospects.

Wolfsburg enters the Wolfsburg vs Lyon match in excellent pre-season form. The Bundesliga side remains unbeaten during its summer schedule and has averaged 4.0 goals per match across its last three friendlies.

Lyon also arrives with strong attacking numbers. The French club has won three of its four pre-season matches while averaging 3.25 goals per game. However, Lyon heads into Wolfsburg vs Lyon today after a 2-0 defeat against Slavia Prague, where the team struggled defensively.

Wolfsburg vs Lyon Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Wolfsburg vs Lyon stats highlight two teams that have produced plenty of goals during pre-season. Together, the clubs have scored 29 goals across their seven summer friendly matches this month.

The Wolfsburg vs Lyon head-to-head record between the men’s teams is limited. Their most recent meeting came in July 2021, when Lyon claimed a 4-1 victory. Lyon also defeated Wolfsburg 2-1 in another friendly during the summer of 2018.

The Wolfsburg vs Lyon prediction focuses on the unique match format. With 120 minutes of football and frequent changes expected, both sides will have more opportunities to attack as fatigue increases during the second hour.

Wolfsburg vs Lyon Live Stream and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the Wolfsburg vs Lyon live stream can watch the match on the official VfL Wolfsburg YouTube channel. The stream is available for viewers across Europe, while replays will remain available for fans in North America. Supporters in South America can also access the live broadcast without geo-restrictions. Football fans in Asia and Australia can watch later through the on-demand stream after the final whistle, while live score updates will be available through major football platforms.

The Wolfsburg vs Lyon match kicks off at 2:00 PM CEST in Bamberg, Germany. That is 1:00 PM BST in London, 8:00 AM EDT in New York and Toronto, 5:00 AM PDT in Los Angeles, and 10:00 PM AEST in Sydney. Wolfsburg vs Lyon live today gives both clubs one final chance to test their squads before the competitive season begins.