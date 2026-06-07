World Cup International Friendlies Schedule & Results

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, many soccer fans are tuning in to the International Friendlies taking place ahead of the biggest tournament in recent years. Luckily, there are only a few days of the International Friendlies schedule to worry about.

As far as international competitions go, this year’s FIFA World Cup is also taking place at the same time as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, the Men’s edition of the T20 World Cup saw India emerge as the victors. We wait to see if India can replicate the same success in the Women’s tournament.

As far as the FIFA World Cup is concerned, Spain, France, England, Portugal, and Argentina are the frontrunners to win the whole kit and kaboodle. Here is the International Friendlies schedule of matches along with the results heading into the 2026 World Cup.

2026 International Friendlies Schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11th, 2026. The first match of the tournament will be Mexico vs South Africa. Before then, there are International Friendlies matches every day. Here is the full schedule of matches:

*Please note: All match times are listed in Mountain Time. The match results will be updated as they happen.

Sunday, June 7 Schedule

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Pakistan Won, 2-0

Liechtenstein vs Cyprus (In progress)

Kenya vs Lesotho (In progress)

Oman vs Mozambique (TBD)

Maldives vs Bangladesh (U-23) – 10:00 AM

Denmark vs Ukraine – 10:30 AM

Kosovo vs Andorra – 12:00 PM

Croatia vs Slovenia – 12:45 PM

Morocco vs Norway – 1:00 PM

Greece vs Italy – 1:00 PM

Ecuador vs Guatemala – 2:00 PM

Columbia vs Jordan – 5:00 PM

Monday, June 8 Schedule

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan – 12:45 PM

Equatorial Guinea vs Comoros – 1:00 PM

France vs Northern Ireland – 1:10 PM

Spain vs Peru – 8:00 PM

Tanzania vs Rwanda – TBD

Tuesday, June 9 Schedule

Philippines vs Myanmar – 5:30 AM

China vs Thailand – 5:35 AM

Kuwait vs Oman – TBD

Ethiopia vs Malawi – TBD

Cambodia vs Hong Kong – 6:00 AM

Angola vs Central African Republic – 6:00 AM

Indonesia vs Mozambique – 7:00 AM

Bahrain vs Syria – 8:00 AM

Kyrgyzstan vs Palestine – 8:30 AM

Tajikistan vs India – 9:00 AM

Armenia vs Moldova – 9:00 AM

DR Congo vs Chile – TBD

Liberia vs Sierra Leone – 10:00 AM

Belarus vs Burkina Faso – 10:30 AM

Hungary vs Kazakhstan – 11:00 AM

Russia vs Trinidad and Tobago – 11:00 AM

San Marino vs Azerbaijan – 12:00 PM

Senegal vs Saudi Arabia – 5:00 PM

Argentina vs Iceland – 6:30 PM

Iraq vs Venezuela – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 10 Schedule

Portugal vs Nigeria – 1:45 PM

Bolivia vs Algeria – TBD

England vs Costa Rica – 2:00 PM

Austria vs Guatemala – TBD

There are certainly some exciting fixtures to watch prior to the FIFA World Cup. Portugal and England both closing out the pre-World Cup fixtures is a treat for soccer fans.