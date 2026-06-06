Brazil vs Egypt Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Brazil hosted Egypt in their final international friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Brazil vs Egypt providing both nations a final opportunity to fine-tune preparations ahead of the tournament. Brazil entered the match in strong form after a convincing 6–2 victory over Panama, while Egypt arrived with confidence following a 1–0 win against Russia.

The meeting at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland carried added significance as both teams looked to build momentum before beginning their respective World Cup campaigns. With key players expected to feature, Brazil vs Egypt offered an important test before competitive action begins.

Brazil vs Egypt Match Context and Team News

The buildup to Brazil vs Egypt centered on each team’s World Cup preparations. Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, continued to develop chemistry ahead of their Group C opener against Morocco.

Brazil’s attack remained a major talking point, with Vinícius Júnior arriving in excellent form after recent performances. However, Neymar remained unavailable because of a calf injury.

Egypt, coached by Hossam Hassan, used the friendly to finalize plans for a World Cup group that includes Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

Key Players and Head-to-Head Record

Egypt looked to Mohamed Salah for leadership and attacking quality after he was rested during the previous friendly.

Historically, Brazil has dominated this matchup. They entered the game having won all six previous meetings against Egypt dating back to 1960. One of the most memorable encounters came during the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, when Brazil secured a dramatic 4–3 victory.

As both nations completed their final World Cup rehearsal, Brazil vs Egypt represented an opportunity to gain confidence and momentum before the tournament begins.

Half-Time: Brazil and Egypt Level After Eventful Opening Half

Brazil national football team and the Egypt national football team went into the break tied 1–1 after a lively first half featuring early goals and defensive mistakes at both ends.

Brazil struck first in the 6th minute when Bruno Guimarães capitalized on a defensive error to put his side ahead. The lead did not last long, however, as Egypt responded four minutes later through Mostafa Ziko, who punished a mistake by Marquinhos to level the score at 1–1.

Brazil then suffered an injury setback in the 17th minute when defender Wesley França was forced off and replaced by Danilo.

Marquinhos’ difficult half continued when he received a yellow card in the 22nd minute. Egypt also picked up a booking before the interval, with Mohamed Hany cautioned in the 42nd minute.

Brazil controlled possession with 57 percent of the ball and created the majority of the chances, recording eight shots and seven efforts on target. However, Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir delivered an outstanding performance, making six saves to keep the score level.

Egypt remained dangerous on the counterattack despite having less possession, while star forward Mohamed Salah stayed on the bench during the opening 45 minutes as part of the team’s rotation plans.

At half-time, the teams remained deadlocked after an entertaining first half.