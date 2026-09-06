Jamie Vardy Returns to English Football with Championship Side Burnley

Jamie Vardy is back on English soil. The 39-year-old striker has signed a deal with Championship side Burnley until the end of the season, ending a short Italian chapter and giving one of the Premier League’s most unlikely success stories another chance to write a late-career page. For a player who once worked in a factory while playing non-league football, the move feels entirely in character.

Why Vardy’s Move to Burnley Makes Perfect Sense Right Now

Burnley sit bottom of the Championship after five winless games following relegation from the Premier League last season. They needed experience and a proven goal threat, and Vardy — a free agent after leaving Cremonese following their own relegation from Serie A — provides both. In a club statement, he spoke of Burnley’s “proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town,” signaling he still has the hunger to contribute. The move also closes the book on weeks of speculation that had linked him with Sheffield Wednesday, Everton, and even a sentimental return to Wrexham. At an age when most strikers have long since retired, Vardy continues chasing the game that made him famous.

From Non-League to Premier League Immortality at Leicester

Vardy’s career remains one of football’s great underdog tales. Signed by Leicester from Fleetwood Town in 2012 for a then non-league record fee, he became the heartbeat of the most remarkable Premier League title win in history. In 2015-16, he scored 24 goals and broke Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record by scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League matches, helping deliver a 5,000-1 miracle. Over 13 seasons, he scored 200 goals in 500 appearances, won the FA Cup in 2021, claimed the Golden Boot in 2019-20 as the competition’s oldest-ever winner, and finished as Leicester’s record Premier League scorer. Few players have embodied loyalty and late blooming quite like him.

A Brief but Character-Building Season in Serie A

Last summer, Vardy took the leap to Italy with newly promoted Cremonese. He scored seven goals and added three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions but couldn’t prevent relegation. The experience tested him — he later described the slower, more defensive style of Serie A as a genuine struggle and admitted the move was hard on his family. Still, the chapter added another unique line to an already extraordinary career and proved he was still willing to leave his comfort zone even this late in the game.

What the Veteran Can Still Offer a Struggling Side

Burnley manager Nicky Hayen has spoken of Vardy’s leadership and track record, calling his experience “invaluable” to a squad that’s struggled to find any early rhythm. While the explosive pace of his peak years has understandably faded, the intelligence, finishing instinct, and competitive edge remain very much intact. For a squad currently rooted to the bottom of the table, his presence alone can raise standards. Whether he helps spark a genuine climb up the table or simply provides memorable moments along the way, Vardy rarely fails to entertain.

The story of Jamie Vardy has always been about defying expectations. Just over a week ago, we covered his unlikely side gig as a Bundesliga broadcaster, livestreaming German football on his YouTube channel while still searching for his next club. Now that search is over, and at 39, joining a side fighting at the bottom of the Championship, he’s already writing the next chapter. Fans of every allegiance can appreciate a career built on grit, timing, and an unshakeable belief that the next goal — or apparently the next broadcasting deal — is never far away.