Jeju vs Bayern Munich Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

FC Bayern Munich began their Audi Summer Tour with a preseason friendly against South Korean side Jeju SK FC on Tuesday at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo. The match marked Bayern’s opening fixture of their 2026 Asia tour as FC Bayern Munich continued preparations for the new season.

Head coach Vincent Kompany used the contest to assess squad depth, with several first-team stars rested after busy international summers. The spotlight instead fell on Kim Min-jae, who returned to his home country to face local opposition in front of home supporters. Kick-off took place at the Jeju World Cup Stadium, with Bayern aiming to build momentum before the next stage of their preseason schedule.

Team News and Match Preview

Bayern traveled without several regular starters, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano, who were rested following international duty.

Recent arrivals Luis Díaz, Konrad Laimer, and Josip Stanišić were expected to receive valuable minutes as Kompany experimented with his lineup.

Jeju SK entered the friendly after a 3–3 draw against Incheon in the K League. Under coach Sergio Costa, the hosts had scored 11 goals in their previous five matches but had also conceded in nine of their last 10 games, highlighting their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability.

The match was available live through FC Bayern TV Plus, while supporters could also follow minute-by-minute updates on the club’s official live match blog.