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Jeju vs Bayern Munich Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Jeju vs Bayern Munich Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats
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ROTTACH-EGERN, GERMANY - JULY 28: Head coach Vincent Kompany of FC Bayern München tallks to his team next to keeper Manuel Neuer prior to the summer training camp at Stadion am Birkenmoos on July 28, 2026 in Rottach-Egern, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

FC Bayern Munich began their Audi Summer Tour with a preseason friendly against South Korean side Jeju SK FC on Tuesday at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo. The match marked Bayern’s opening fixture of their 2026 Asia tour as FC Bayern Munich continued preparations for the new season.

Head coach Vincent Kompany used the contest to assess squad depth, with several first-team stars rested after busy international summers. The spotlight instead fell on Kim Min-jae, who returned to his home country to face local opposition in front of home supporters. Kick-off took place at the Jeju World Cup Stadium, with Bayern aiming to build momentum before the next stage of their preseason schedule.

Team News and Match Preview

Bayern traveled without several regular starters, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano, who were rested following international duty.

Recent arrivals Luis Díaz, Konrad Laimer, and Josip Stanišić were expected to receive valuable minutes as Kompany experimented with his lineup.

Jeju SK entered the friendly after a 3–3 draw against Incheon in the K League. Under coach Sergio Costa, the hosts had scored 11 goals in their previous five matches but had also conceded in nine of their last 10 games, highlighting their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability.

The match was available live through FC Bayern TV Plus, while supporters could also follow minute-by-minute updates on the club’s official live match blog.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Jeju vs Bayern Munich Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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