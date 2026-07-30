How to Watch Rottach-Egern vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV, Start Time

Bayern Munich continues its preparations for the new season with a friendly match against Rottach-Egern, giving fans another opportunity to see the German powerhouse in action.

Fans looking to watch the unusual matchup will have specific options to see it live, with the start time and broadcast details set for the game.

Location: Rottach-Egern, Bavaria, Germany

Rottach-Egern, Bavaria, Germany Venue: Stadion am Birkenmoos, capacity 2,750

Stadion am Birkenmoos, capacity 2,750 Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Start time: 6 p.m. CEST in Germany, 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT in the United States, 5 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom, roughly 2 a.m. AEST on Friday in Sydney

6 p.m. CEST in Germany, 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT in the United States, 5 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom, roughly 2 a.m. AEST on Friday in Sydney TV: No linear or free-to-air broadcast

No linear or free-to-air broadcast Streaming: Free on FC Bayern TV, the official FC Bayern app, Facebook and YouTube

The free stream is the exception this summer, according to FC Bayern’s official training camp announcement. The Wehen Wiesbaden test sat behind an FC Bayern TV Plus paywall, according to Ran’s guide to the Tegernsee friendly.

Tickets sold in person only, on July 26 at the ground, at 12 euros for adults and 7 euros for concessions. But fans in Germany should know that the game is already sold out.

But most fans will watch the live stream. About 1.8 million people worldwide watched the 2024 meeting on Bayern’s digital channels, with nearly 200,000 streaming at once during the peak, the club’s own audience figures show.

FC ROTTACH-EGERN Formation: 4-2-3-1 (Expected) # Name Pos 1 Mario Weiß GK 2 Markus Stöckl RB 3 Kilian Haimerl CB 4 Friedrich Meisner CB 5 Michael Neuhaus LB 6 Florian Koelbl CM 7 Franz Pietzko CM 8 Samet Yilmazer RM / RW 9 Fethullah Sourtsoglou AM / CM 10 Lukas Pätzold LM / LW 11 Tobias Schlichtner ST Based on 2024 friendly vs. Bayern Munich. Amateur/regional side from Tegernsee, Bavaria.

Harry Kane Absence Leaves Bayern Lineup Open

Harry Kane will not play. The England captain, along with Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano, is on post-World Cup leave and does not rejoin the group until August 8, after the Audi Summer Tour, according to SPOX’s report on the returning internationals.

Joshua Kimmich is the senior name to track instead. He played 29 Bundesliga matches during the title run and traveled to Tegernsee alongside Alphonso Davies and Aleksandar Pavlović, according to Wettbasis writer Philipp Nordhoff.

Watch Tom Bischof, too. The midfielder made 26 league appearances and scored three goals in his first season in Munich. A Kreisklasse opponent is the kind of afternoon that hands a young player 90 minutes.

Rottach-Egern’s marker is Tobias Schlichtner. The forward scored in the 28th minute of the 14-1 defeat two years ago, the only goal his club has managed against Bayern in recent memory, according to FC Bayern’s 2024 match report. Daniele Reisinger coaches a 28-man squad averaging 26.3 years, according to Sofascore’s FC Rottach-Egern team page.

FC BAYERN MUNICH Formation: 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 (Expected — Rotated XI) # Name Pos 1 Sven Ulreich (or Manuel Neuer) GK 2 Sacha Boey (or Nathaniel Brown) RB 3 Jonathan Tah CB 4 Min-Jae Kim (or Hiroki Itō) CB 5 Nathaniel Brown (or Alphonso Davies) LB 6 Joshua Kimmich CM 7 Aleksandar Pavlović CM 8 Tom Bischof CM / AM 9 Arijon Ibrahimović RW 10 João Palhinha (or youth attacker) LW / AM 11 Armindo Sieb (or Assomo / Wisdom Mike) ST Heavily rotated preseason XI. Kane, Olise, Díaz, Upamecano and others not in camp. Lineup based on players confirmed at Tegernsee training camp.

FC Bayern Munich Meets FC Rottach-Egern’s Kreisklasse History

Bayern finished 2025-26 with 89 points, 28 wins and a single defeat, scoring 122 goals and conceding 36. Borussia Dortmund finished 16 points back. The DFB-Pokal followed, completing a domestic double, per FC Bayern’s official championship record.

Kane scored 36 of those league goals, taking a third consecutive Torjägerkanone and a second European Golden Shoe, finishing nine clear of Erling Haaland, according to Bundesliga.com’s breakdown of Kane’s numbers.

Rottach-Egern operates in a different universe. Founded in June 1946 in the Café Winkler as a section of the local gymnastics club, it has never climbed higher than the Bezirksliga, reaching that level four times and last winning promotion in 2002. The club now plays in the Kreisklasse, and the Birkenmoos ground opened in September 1961 with a friendly against TSV Bad Wiessee, according to the club’s published history page.

Recent scorelines explain the market. Bayern has taken the last three meetings 14-1, 27-0 and 23-0, Nordhoff noted. Kompany’s side arrives off a 2-1 loss to third-division SV Wehen Wiesbaden on July 25 with a heavily rotated team. Jeju SK and Aston Villa follow on Aug. 4 and Aug. 7.