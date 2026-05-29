Julian Alvarez Transfer Saga Takes New Turn as ESPN Analyst Backs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez has quickly become one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window, but not everyone believes a move makes sense for either club involved.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona after reports emerged that the Catalan club submitted an initial €100 million offer. Atletico rejected the proposal, while multiple reports have indicated that Alvarez is interested in moving to Camp Nou.

The situation has also sparked a public war of words between the two La Liga rivals. Atletico recently mocked Barcelona through a series of social media posts before issuing a stronger statement. They criticize what the club described as a campaign of “fake news” surrounding one of its players.

ESPN’s Ale Moreno Says Atletico Madrid Cannot Afford to Lose Julian Alvarez

Speaking on ESPN, analyst Ale Moreno questioned why Atletico Madrid would even consider parting ways with Alvarez. He described Alvarez as the club’s standout player.

“The player is under contract and if indeed the player wants to leave, you have a conversation with him and say, listen, buddy, look, you’re under contract and whatever we’re being offered is not competitive in the market right now,” Moreno said.

He acknowledged that situations can become more complicated when a player pushes for a move, either directly or through representatives.

“If the player has made that decision in his mind that he’s not happy, then he will continue to push either directly him doing it in conversations with the club or through his representation group,” Moreno added.

Still, Moreno believes Atletico should remain firm.

“I don’t see why Atletico Madrid would get rid of Julian Alvarez because, quite frankly, if you look at their squad, he is their one elite player. Elite player. They have a bunch of good players, but he is their one elite player.”

The comments come as Atletico continue to reject Barcelona’s advances. According to Gerard Romero, Atletico turned down Barcelona’s opening €100 million offer and would be willing to negotiate only if a proposal closer to €120 million arrives.

Reports have also stated that personal terms between Alvarez and Barcelona have already been agreed, leaving the transfer fee as the main obstacle.

Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona Tensions Escalate Over Transfer Saga

The transfer speculation has created growing tension between the clubs.

Atletico launched a series of sarcastic social media posts. One featured an image of Lamine Yamal in an Atletico shirt alongside a mock offer that included concert tickets, a newspaper subscription, and sunflower seeds.

Another post featured Pedri and a similarly humorous proposal.

The club later shifted from satire to a more direct response.

“Atlético de Madrid would never do something like that. However, in recent months, we’ve been suffering a smear campaign against one of our players,” the club said in a statement.

The statement also referenced “Leaked information with ulterior motives, fake news, constant disrespect” and accused what it called “the Culé version of the propaganda machine” of creating stories around Alvarez.

Atletico then took a further swipe at Barcelona by stating: “But of course, it wouldn’t occur to us either to have the referees’ vice president on our payroll or to resort to political favors to register players. RESPECT and VALUES.”

Barcelona’s interest in Alvarez intensified after the club moved to strengthen its attack and signed Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. That sequence of moves also puzzled Moreno.

“It also doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense for me from the perspective of Barcelona as to why you’re making this deal with Anthony Gordon and spending the money that you’re doing and then saying, well, but here’s our bid for Julian Alvarez,” Moreno said.

For now, Atletico remain adamant that Alvarez is not for sale at Barcelona’s current valuation. With the player interested in the move and Barcelona expected to continue negotiations, the transfer saga appears far from over.