How to Watch Juventus vs AC Milan Live Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Lineups

Juventus hosts AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on Sunday in the first heavyweight collision of Serie A’s new season, with both clubs unbeaten through two rounds apiece.

A win keeps either side within reach of Roma and Inter Milan atop the table, while a loss opens a gap behind two leaders who have already banked a game in hand.

Kickoff arrives at 8:45 p.m. local time in Turin, according to Goal.com, or 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom and 2:45 p.m. Eastern and 11:45 a.m. Pacific in the United States.

How to Watch Juventus vs AC Milan Today

Region TV Channel Streaming United States No linear listing confirmed Paramount+, Telemundo, Fubo United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 DAZN, HBO Max Italy DAZN 1 (Sky ch. 214) DAZN app

The match airs on TNT Sports 1 and DAZN in Britain, according to LiveScore, with HBO Max carrying a stream too. Sunday’s game is running exclusively on DAZN in Italy, according to MilanoSportiva, bypassing Sky and NOW. Americans can find the match on Paramount+, with Telemundo and Fubo also carrying feeds, per Goal.com.

Juventus arrives having won both openers without conceding, 1-0 at Frosinone then 2-0 over Parma at home. Milan matched that pace under new coach Ruben Amorim, winning 2-1 at Torino before beating Venezia 2-0, according to Goal.com. Both clubs sit level on six points, with Milan fourth on goal difference and Juventus fifth. Roma and Inter lead with nine points apiece after three matches, and Como sits third with seven.

Juventus (4-2-3-1) # Player Position Role in XI 1 Guglielmo Vicario GK Goalkeeper 2 Pierre Kalulu RB / CB Right-back 3 Gleison Bremer CB Centre-back 4 Jhon Lucumí CB Centre-back 5 Mehmet Zeki Çelik RB / LB Left-back 6 Manuel Locatelli DM / CM Central midfield 7 Douglas Luiz CM Central midfield 8 Francisco Conceição RW Right wing 9 Nicolás González AM / LW Attacking midfield 10 Jérémie Boga LW / AM Left wing 11 Randal Kolo Muani ST Striker

Juventus vs AC Milan: What’s at Stake for Both Clubs

Luciano Spalletti’s roster took a hit this week. Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie are among seven players ruled out through injury, according to Yahoo Sports, a group that also includes Khephren Thuram and Andrea Cambiaso.

Milan’s issue is smaller in scope. Defender Matteo Gabbia is out with a physical setback, pushing Koni De Winter into the back three alongside Mario Gila and Strahinja Pavlovic. Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot both return to midfield, giving Amorim’s group an experienced spine against a Juventus side already stretched thin.

Neither club reached the Champions League last season, making Sunday an early signal of which project is ahead of schedule. Juventus has built its start on defense, conceding nothing through two matches. Milan has scored more freely, with four goals in its first two outings.

Milan (3-4-2-1) # Player Position Role in XI 1 Mike Maignan GK Goalkeeper 2 Mario Gila CB Right centre-back 3 Koni De Winter CB Centre-back 4 Strahinja Pavlović CB Left centre-back 5 Samuel Chukwueze RW / RM Right wing-back 6 Luka Modrić CM Central midfield 7 Yunus Musah CM / DM Central midfield 8 Davide Bartesaghi LB / LWB Left wing-back 9 Adrien Rabiot CM / AM Attacking midfield 10 Alexis Saelemaekers RW / AM Attacking midfield 11 Gonçalo Ramos ST Striker

Is Christian Pulisic Playing for AC Milan?

American star Christian Pulisic is not expected to start in Turin. He has recovered from the leg injury that sidelined him during the United States’ World Cup exit to Belgium in July, but has yet to reclaim a regular role, spending the entire Venezia win on the bench, according to World Soccer Talk.

Amorim addressed the situation after that match.

“He possesses immense talent. I simply have to manage my players’ workloads, and at this moment, we need to win. Therefore, it’s challenging for Pulisic to find playing time, but he remains an incredibly important player for us,” Amorim said, as quoted by World Soccer Talk.

Pulisic has been an unused substitute in both Milan Serie A matches this season. A late cameo is possible in Turin, but Amorim has shown no urgency to rush him back before he rebuilds sharpness.