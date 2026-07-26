Christian Pulisic Misses AC Milan Match Amid Megan Moroney Dating Rumors

Christian Pulisic traded a preseason friendly in Glasgow for a night out on Nashville’s Lower Broadway where he was reportedly seen “hanging out” at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row with country music star Megan Moroney, according to a report by the New York Post.

The U.S. men’s national team captain sparked dating rumors with Moroney while his own team, AC Milan, which pays him a reported salary of more than $112,000 per week for the 2026-2027 season, battled to a 2-2 draw with Celtic FC in Scotland, roughly 4,000 miles away without him.

Pulisic’s absence traces to the World Cup leg injury that has already put him at the center of a separate controversy over his own words.

Pulisic and Moroney Fuel Dating Speculation

Pulisic and Moroney were spotted together at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, where the bar’s own Instagram Stories showed the pair seated in the outdoor VIP section, trading smiles over the music, according to a video shared by Whiskey Riff. It marked the second time this month the two have crossed paths. Pulisic reportedly brought his cousin to Moroney’s “Cloud 9” tour stop in Miami, and the trio posed backstage together, with the cousin decked out in tour merchandise. The singer and the Team USA captain also follow each other on Instagram, adding fuel to a rumor neither has commented upon.

Moroney addressed her love life without naming Pulisic, telling Cosmopolitan this month that touring solo has kept her free of distractions for now, though she left the door open once her tour wraps in October. Pulisic, for his part, split from professional golfer Alexa Melton in April, a breakup that played out publicly across social media.

Injury Fallout Explains Pulisic’s AC Milan Absence

Pulisic never traveled to Celtic Park, where Camilo Durán and James Forrest built a 2-0 half-time cushion before 18-year-old forward Francesco Camarda answered with a penalty and a second finish to salvage a 2-2 draw in Ruben Amorim’s debut as Milan boss against a club missing several World Cup returnees of its own.

The American is still recovering from a bone bruise and microfracture in his right tibia and fibula, suffered when he caught Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans’ calf attempting a shot during the U.S. men’s national team’s Round of 16 exit. He’s expected back training at Milanello around July 29, alongside fellow World Cup returnees Santiago Giménez and Rafael Leão.

The injury itself became secondary to Pulisic’s own explanation of it. His remark about finally getting a break drew a sharp public reply from U.S. women’s national team star Carli Lloyd, who refused to walk back her criticism even after the diagnosis came out.

Landon Donovan piled on during his podcast, describing growing exhaustion within the program over how Pulisic’s status gets managed, and insisting he personally would have stayed on the field no matter the pain.

The criticism wasn’t new. Donovan went after Pulisic earlier this year for skipping the CONCACAF Gold Cup to rest his body, a decision Pulisic defended as necessary after two straight 50-plus match seasons for Milan. This time, with a second disappointing World Cup behind him, he drew more fire from fellow U.S. stars.

Amorim, at least, sounds unbothered by the noise. He’s already sketched out a role for his sidelined winger once healthy.

“Pulisic is a highly talented player, but unfortunately, he got injured again,” Amorim said. “I have an idea of where I want to see him play — on the left as an inverted winger.”

Milan heads to Australia to face Inter Milan next, still without its American star, who spent this particular week making headlines in the tabloids.