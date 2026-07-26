Juventus Step Up Transfer Pursuit of England Defender John Stones

Juventus’ interest in John Stones has moved beyond a name on a summer shortlist.

Sky Sport transfer reporter Luca Bendoni reported on July 26 that Juventus are “exploring conditions” for a potential deal and have made serious contact over the former Manchester City defender.

Bendoni added that Premier League clubs also remain interested.

The development gives Juventus a chance to add one of the most decorated free agents on the market, though the lack of a transfer fee doesn’t remove the larger inquiries surrounding a deal.

Stones, 32, became available after his City contract expired at the end of June.

He left following a 10-year run that included 294 appearances and 20 major trophies, according to Manchester City’s final tribute.

His career includes six Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League, where his ability to move from central defense into midfield became central to City’s treble-winning system.

Juventus can see the appeal.

The decision now comes down to how far the club is willing to go for experience that has arrived with an increasingly uneven availability record.

Juventus Must Decide How Much Risk Is Worth

The latest report follows earlier contact around Stones rather than introducing Juventus as a new destination.

Fabrizio Romano said in early July that Stones had been offered to Juventus, Inter and Milan. Romano also identified his salary demands and injury history as concerns for the Italian clubs considering him.

Stones was limited to nine Premier League appearances and 18 matches in all competitions during his final season at City.

Recurring setbacks also kept him from starting a league match after October, leaving clubs to weigh the player he can still be against the number of matches they can reasonably expect him to play.

His first-rate ability is known when healthy.

City described Stones as a defender with technique, passing range and tactical flexibility, and his best seasons showed how effectively he can carry possession through pressure. Those traits would give Juventus another route out of the back line and a veteran capable of handling several roles.

The financial structure matters as much as the tactical fit. Juventus missed Champions League qualification and will play in the Europa League, with the loss of Champions League revenue placing additional pressure on its summer budget. A free transfer protects the club from an acquisition fee, but a significant salary and multiyear guarantee would still create risk if Stones cannot stay available.

That tension explains why the conversation has continued without a completed agreement. Juventus can add a proven winner without paying another club. It would still be paying for the belief that his body can support the role.

Premier League Interest Gives Stones Leverage

Juventus also doesn’t have a wide-open pathway to acquiring Jones.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with Stones since the World Cup, while Bendoni’s report left the number of interested Premier League clubs open.

A return to England would offer familiarity and allow Stones to remain in the league where he built his reputation.

The World Cup strengthened his position.

Stones made five appearances and played 330 minutes during England’s run to the semifinals, offering a reminder that he can still handle elite competition when healthy. He played 120 minutes in the quarterfinal victory over Norway and 89 minutes in the semifinal loss to Argentina.

Juventus can counter with a prominent role and a new challenge in Serie A.

Stones would also arrive with the authority of someone who spent a decade inside Manchester City’s most successful era.

The next phase of this scenario will show whether the serious contact leads to terms Juventus and Stones can accept.