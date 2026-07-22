Kylian Mbappé Lands Major EA Sports Honor Ahead of FC 27 Reveal

The World Cup all-time leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappé will headline the EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Edition, bringing the Real Madrid forward back to the franchise’s cover for the first time in four years. The announcement arrived one day before EA planned to showcase the game in its first gameplay trailer.

“To be featured on the cover of an EA SPORTS FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me,” Mbappé said. “It’s an honor to continue my long-term relationship with the franchise in its latest chapter, alongside the players who have shaped its history. I can’t wait for everyone to experience FC 27.”

The distinction represents something new for Mbappé, even though he already appeared on multiple covers during the franchise’s FIFA era. FC 27 marks his first time leading the artwork since EA separated from the FIFA name.

EA also named Mbappé as the next cover athlete for EA SPORTS FC Mobile.

Why Did EA Sports Choose Kylian Mbappé for FC 27?

EA connected its decision to Mbappé’s production for both Real Madrid and France.

Since joining Madrid in 2024, Mbappé has ended both of his La Liga campaigns as the competition’s leading scorer. He also collected the 2025-26 Champions League Golden Boot after recording 15 goals in the tournament. His performances for France this summer gave EA another reason to place him at the center of FC 27’s launch.

“Kylian’s achievements for both club and country have established him as one of the defining players of his generation,” EA SPORTS FC executive Jeff Sharma said. “He embodies the ambition, creativity and global appeal that defines EA SPORTS FC today.”

Mbappé discussed the honor during a New York shoot with The People Gallery. When the interviewer asked what the cover meant to him, the French star initially offered a short answer.

“I’m proud. I’m back on the cover. I did the cover a few times already,” Mbappé said.

The interviewer’s amused reaction prompted Mbappé to expand slightly, adding, “To be, to be back, it’s, it’s pretty fun always.”

His understated response reflected his history with the series. Mbappé previously fronted FIFA 21 before joining Sam Kerr on the FIFA 23 cover. After EA and FIFA ended their partnership, Erling Haaland became the first athlete to represent the renamed EA SPORTS FC series.

Mbappé now stands alone as the first player to lead a cover under both identities. That detail makes his FC 27 selection more than a routine return.

Rumors had circulated about EA’s potential choice before the publisher confirmed Mbappé. Russian publications Sports.ru and Championat both identified the Real Madrid and France forward ahead of the formal announcement.

Mbappé’s World Cup Record Strengthens the Honor

Mbappé’s latest international run added historical weight to EA’s decision.

The France forward scored twice against England in the third-place match, closing the tournament with 10 goals across eight appearances. Those strikes moved him past Lionel Messi and into first place on the World Cup’s career scoring list.

The supplied scoring graphic lists Mbappé with 22 goals in 22 World Cup appearances. Messi sits directly behind him with 21 goals from 34 games, while Germany’s Miroslav Klose ranks third with 16 in 24 appearances.

Brazil’s Ronaldo follows with 15 goals across 19 matches. Harry Kane and Gerd Muller each have 14, although Kane reached that total in 18 appearances compared to Muller’s 13.

Mbappé also became the only player to capture the World Cup Golden Boot on two occasions, per TBS News. That summer performance, combined with his scoring success in Spain and Europe, gave EA a timely case for making him the face of its next game.

The cover announcement starts a wider week of FC 27 news. EA will stream its gameplay trailer on YouTube at 7 p.m. KSA time on Thursday, July 23.

The publisher has not yet provided additional platform or regional details. The gameplay presentation should offer the next substantial look at FC 27, but Mbappé has already claimed the spotlight before the game itself takes center stage.