Kylian Mbappé Injury Sparks Major Concern After Dream Start to Zidane Era

Kylian Mbappé scored the first goal of Zinedine Zidane’s France era, but the night quickly changed when the captain limped off with a left-knee injury. France faced Turkey in the UEFA Nations League at Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit on Friday.

Mbappé gave France the lead in the 54th minute after a high press from Jules Koundé and Rayan Cherki won the ball. Michael Olise then found Mbappé, who finished with his left foot past Ugurcan Çakir.

It was his 67th goal in 107 appearances for France and the first goal of the Zidane era. Moments later, Mbappé showed signs of pain and held his left knee. Medical staff came onto the pitch before he briefly returned. He then went down again and left in the 59th minute.

Mbappé Injury Forces France Substitution

Mbappé injured himself while taking the shot, not after a collision. The France captain stayed on the pitch for a short time after scoring, but his discomfort became clear.

Mbappé tested his knee after medical staff treated him. He then went down again before Zidane replaced him with Désiré Doué in the 59th minute. Mbappé walked off with a visible limp.

The injury added concern to a week in which Mbappé had already missed a training session at Clairefontaine because of flu-like symptoms. Zidane later confirmed he was fit enough to start against Turkey.

Zidane had also planned to use Mbappé on the left side of the attack. Ousmane Dembélé started through the middle, while Olise played on the opposite flank. Mbappé’s goal showed the attacking setup could produce chances, but his early exit forced France to change plans.

Mbappé Knee Injury Raises Real Madrid Concerns

The Mbappé knee injury also matters to Real Madrid. The forward entered the international break after scoring eight goals in eight appearances across competitions this season.

Mbappé dealt with a left-knee problem last season, raising concerns about his fitness. Reports at the time discussed a sprain and a possible partial posterior ligament issue. Mbappé also rejected claims that Real Madrid had first scanned the wrong knee.

Friday’s injury now puts attention back on the same joint. France and Real Madrid will need medical assessments before they know how serious the problem is or how long Mbappé could remain out.

There was no official diagnosis when Mbappé left the field. He could stand, walk, and briefly return to the game. Those details do not confirm the severity of the injury either way.

France Waits for Mbappé Injury Update

Mbappé’s injury left France waiting for more information after a night meant to begin a new era under Zidane.

France still led after Doué replaced Mbappé. The change allowed Zidane to keep an attacking player on the left while the team continued without its captain.

For now, the confirmed facts remain limited. Mbappé scored France’s opening goal, felt pain in his left knee and could not continue. The next step is medical testing and an official update from the French Football Federation.

Those results will determine whether Mbappé can remain with France for the rest of the Nations League window and whether he returns to Real Madrid on schedule.