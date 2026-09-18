Kylian Mbappe Takes Ownership Stake in Nike Rival After 20-Year Run

Kylian Mbappe has ended his lengthy association with Nike and acquired an ownership interest in Swiss sportswear company On, The Athletic reports. The Real Madrid striker will become the centerpiece of On’s move into football footwear after Nike sponsored him from the age of nine.

“From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow’s game,” Mbappe said in a statement. “I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what’s possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football.”

The Athletic reported that Mbappe received equity as part of the agreement, although neither side disclosed its financial terms. He also passed over established football brands such as Adidas and Puma to join a company preparing to sell its first boots in 2027.

Thierry Henry Helped Bring Mbappe to On

On hired former Arsenal, Barcelona and France striker Thierry Henry as its director of football. Henry had quietly worked in that position since 2025 and helped convince Mbappe to join once his Nike contract expired this summer.

“Building something new in football requires a bold and original approach,” Henry said, per ESPN. “We want to listen to players, understand what they need and create something that can genuinely add to the game.”

Mbappe will collaborate with On’s designers while they develop and test upcoming footwear and apparel. The 27-year-old will also represent the company worldwide across performance, movement and fashion.

Nike acknowledged the end of its relationship with Mbappe in a statement to The Athletic. The company expressed pride in what the two sides accomplished and wished him success in the next stage of his career.

Nike began working with Mbappe in 2006 and continued supporting him as he became one of the company’s most prominent football players. His departure leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland among the select stars around whom Nike has built its football roster.

On Plans Premium Football Boot Launch

On entered the sportswear industry through running shoes before branching into tennis. Roger Federer joined the company as an investor in 2019, while Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton later became prominent members of its tennis lineup.

Football represents On’s next major expansion. Founder and co-CEO David Allemann told The Athletic that consumers can expect premium boots to reach stores in 2027, though Mbappe could wear the company’s footwear on the field within the coming weeks.

On also extended its agreement with Barcelona and Switzerland player Sydney Schertenleib. She initially joined the brand in December 2025 to represent its lifestyle and training products but will now contribute to the development and testing of its football boots.

The company plans to establish itself in the women’s game ahead of next summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. Still, securing Mbappe and giving him an ownership interest creates a defining partnership for its broader football ambitions.

“Football doesn’t need another sportswear brand to do more of the same,” Allemann said. “With Kylian we have the perfect partner to dream what football can become.”