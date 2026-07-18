Kylian Mbappé Parents & Brothers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kylian Mbappé is one of the biggest stars in world soccer, and the France captain comes from a family where sports have always been part of everyday life. As France faces England in the 2026 World Cup third-place match on July 18, Mbappé continues to shine on the international stage while remaining close to the parents and brothers who helped shape his career. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Kylian Mbappé’s Parents Both Had Athletic Backgrounds

Kylian comes from a family of athletes. Wilfrid coached youth soccer at AS Bondy for more than 20 years, and Fayza was a professional handball player before stepping away from the sport.

Jean-Louis Kimmoun, the former president of Bondy’s handball club, described Fayza’s competitive spirit in an interview with Le Parisien.

“She was a symbolic figure of the handball club of Bondy,” he said. “She grew up just opposite our playing hall and many of her brothers played for the club. On the court, she was a fighter and sometimes things got quite rough when she met her opponents. Many of them remember playing against Fayza.”

Although Wilfrid and Fayza separated in 2021, they have continued supporting their children together and have been spotted at France’s matches during the 2026 World Cup.

2. Kylian Credits His Father for Inspiring His Soccer Dream

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Kylian’s love for soccer started at a young age while watching his father coach and his older brother train.

He joined AS Bondy’s youth academy when he was just 6 years old and quickly knew he wanted to follow the same path.

“[My dad] was coaching my big brother, and all the time, I went to the stadium and I was like, ‘Yeah I wanna do like them,'” Kylian told WSJ. Magazine in 2022.

In 2023, he also visited Cameroon, his father’s birthplace, for the first time.

“It’s an honor for me to be here in the country of my origin, to be with my family, to see the people there,” he said during a press conference in Yaoundé. “They show me some love … and I’m really grateful.”

3. Ethan Mbappé Is Following in His Brother’s Footsteps

The youngest of the three brothers, Ethan Mbappé, is already building his own professional career.

After developing at Paris Saint-Germain, Ethan briefly played alongside Kylian during the 2023-24 season before moving to Lille.

Like Kylian, Ethan has represented France at the youth level and is considered one of the country’s promising young midfielders.

Although their time together at PSG was brief, it marked the first time the brothers shared the field for the same professional club.

4. Jirès Kembo Ekoko Was the First Soccer Star in the Family

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Before Kylian became a global superstar, his older brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, had already established himself as a professional player.

Born in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jirès was later adopted by the Mbappé family after moving to France. He played professionally for clubs including Rennes and Al Nasr before retiring in 2019.

When Kylian won the 2017 Golden Boy award, Jirès proudly celebrated the achievement on Instagram.

“It’s only the beginning #proud 🙌🏾,” he wrote.

Soccer also runs through Jirès’ biological family. His late father, Kembo Uba Kembo, represented Zaire at the 1974 World Cup.

5. Kylian Mbappé’s Family Has Stayed Close Through Every Milestone

Despite growing international attention, the Mbappé family has remained tightly connected.

Wilfrid and Fayza continue working together to help manage their sons’ careers, while Ethan and Jirès frequently support Kylian’s accomplishments from the stands and on social media.

Kylian has also publicly defended his parents after details of their separation became public.

“My parents’ divorce was in the press? Yes. My parents are adults. Was it exposed to everyone? Yes, it’s not normal at all,” he said on the French talk show “Clique” in 2025.

“It was a national divorce, a French divorce. My parents’ divorce is a French divorce.”

He added that despite the attention surrounding their separation, “both my parents are happy,” explaining that “it ended well.”