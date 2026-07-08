Kylian Mbappé Girlfriend, Ester Expósito: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kylian Mbappé is a French soccer star who has been one of the biggest names at the 2026 World Cup, scoring six goals during the tournament. The France striker has also made headlines for his relationship with Spanish actress Ester Expósito. The couple has not publicly confirmed their romance, but they have been spotted together several times, and Expósito has been seen supporting Mbappé at Real Madrid games. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito Have Been Spotted Together Several Times

Mbappé, 27, and Expósito, 26, have kept their relationship private, but they have been linked since the France star moved to Real Madrid in 2024.

Expósito attended a Madrid derby from a VIP box at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in March. When she was later asked about Mbappé, she avoided confirming their relationship.

“I’m not going to say anything, but I’m doing great,” she said.

The two have also reportedly been spotted dining and bowling together in Paris. They have taken trips to Ibiza and Sardinia as well.

During the World Cup, Mbappé also responded to one of Expósito’s Instagram posts with a heart emoji. His response received more than 20,000 likes.

2. Ester Expósito Became Famous on Netflix’s ‘Elite’

Expósito was born in Madrid, Spain, in 2000. She began acting at a young age, taking classes and performing in theater before making her screen debut in 2016.

Her biggest break came when she joined the Netflix teen drama “Elite.” Expósito played Carla Rosón during the show’s first three seasons and quickly became one of its most recognizable stars.

The series ran for eight seasons from 2018 to 2024. Expósito has continued working in Spanish-language movies and TV shows since leaving the series.

3. Kylian Mbappé’s Girlfriend Prefers to Keep Her Personal Life Private

Expósito has made it clear that she does not want her dating life to overshadow her acting career.

“Since ‘Elite,’ it’s been the same every time something happens in my private life,” Expósito told Paris Match, according to Le Figaro. “I don’t like it because I’m a private person. I don’t want it to overshadow my career.

“The only problem is that now everyone can be a paparazzi. There are phones everywhere, and I’d like to live in a world without phones, without social media. I’m going to continue to make sure I’m not even more exposed.”

That approach could explain why neither Expósito nor Mbappé regularly posts photos of the other on social media.

4. Ester Expósito Admits She Is Still Learning About Soccer

Despite dating one of the world’s most famous soccer players, Expósito admitted that she did not grow up following the sport.

“I know nothing about soccer!” she told Le Parisien, according to Le Figaro. “I’ve only been to a stadium a few times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television.

“Even though Spain is a great soccer country and we obviously have the best teams, I don’t have that culture. … It’s a world I’m discovering, and with this football film, everything is happening at once. So I’m starting to get interested.”

Expósito is also set to appear in the movie “Baton,” which centers on soccer.

5. Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito Have Busy Careers of Their Own

Mbappé and Expósito appear to be balancing their relationship with demanding careers.

While Mbappé has been playing for France at the 2026 World Cup, Expósito has continued working and traveling. A July 3 Instagram Story appeared to show her spending time at a scenic outdoor location in Europe rather than attending the tournament in the United States.

Expósito has supported Mbappé in person at Real Madrid games, but the couple has largely kept their relationship away from social media. Neither has made a formal announcement, although their public outings and online interactions have continued to fuel interest in their romance.