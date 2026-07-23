Watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake: TV, Live Stream, Lineups and Preview

LAFC returns to BMO Stadium for the first time since the FIFA World Cup break, hosting Real Salt Lake in a Western Conference match with high playoff stakes.

Wednesday’s kickoff is Los Angeles’ first home date since the World Cup pause, and it follows a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy in El Tráfico last Friday. Real Salt Lake is likewise just settling back into rhythm, part of a full 15-match slate that marked every MLS club’s return to action this week after the international break.

LAFC sits fifth in the Western Conference with 24 points, two points behind Real Salt Lake, according to ESPN. Vancouver and San Jose lead the conference, leaving little margin for error on either side of Wednesday’s matchup.

LAFC has alternated wins and losses over its last five matches across all competitions, including a Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal exit before the World Cup pause, while Real Salt Lake enters off a draw at Minnesota and a run that has featured more results than losses over its previous five outings.

Los Angeles FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Location, Time and TV Info

Location: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 22

7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 22 TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Apple TV

LAFC Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change Position Role Player GK Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris RB Defender Evgen Cheberko CB Defender Aaron Long CB Defender Ryan Porteous LB Defender Ryan Hollingshead CM Midfielder Marco Delgado CM Midfielder Eddie Segura CM Midfielder Mathieu Choiniere LW Forward Denis Bouanga ST Forward Heung-Min Son RW Forward Jacob Shaffelburg

Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga Lead LAFC Into Real Salt Lake Match

Son Heung-min ended a 13-match goalless stretch in the Galaxy match, finishing off a pass from Marco Delgado for LAFC’s third goal.

“The derby is always really special,” Son said after the match, according to MLSSoccer.com. “I just wanted to be part of it, and I just wanted to win here, and today we did.” Being back, scoring, and winning with a clean sheet, he added, should help LAFC’s confidence through the rest of the season.

Denis Bouanga extended his personal streak against the Galaxy to seven straight matches with a penalty conversion and remains LAFC’s leading scorer this season. Jacob Shaffelburg, fresh off representing Canada at the World Cup, set up the opening goal with a slick turn in the buildup, and he and fellow Canadian international Mathieu Choinière are both expected to feature again Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change Position Role Player GK Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral RB Defender Juan Sanabria CB Defender Lukas Engel CB Defender Justen Glad CB Defender DeAndre Yedlin LB Defender Zach Booth CM Midfielder Diego Luna CM Midfielder Stijn Spierings CM Midfielder Noel Caliskan AM Midfielder Zavier Gozo ST Forward Sergi Solans

Wednesday’s Match Comes With Major Implications

One notable absence is Stephen Eustáquio, whose loan from FC Porto expired mid-tournament, according to Sports Illustrated. The Canadian vice-captain scored the biggest goal in his country’s men’s soccer history during the tournament, but he has already rejoined his club in Portugal and will not appear for LAFC again this season.

Real Salt Lake counters with Zavier Gozo, the club’s leading scorer, and playmaker Diego Luna, who anchors the attack from midfield. Uruguay international Juan Manuel Sanabria gives the visitors their own World Cup pedigree, adding another name who spent the summer on the sport’s biggest stage before returning to MLS duty. Sergi Solans has also chipped in offensively for Real Salt Lake this season, giving the visitors more than one scoring threat when they push numbers forward.

Both clubs enter separated by only two points in a crowded Western Conference field, and with League Cup play looming next month and the schedule set to grow more congested, Wednesday’s result could shift the standings picture in either direction. LAFC wants proof that El Tráfico was no one-off performance sparked by an emotional homecoming. Real Salt Lake needs a response after a mixed run before the break, and a road win at BMO Stadium would double as a statement in a Western Conference race that remains far from settled with plenty of matches still to play.