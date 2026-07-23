Hi, Subscriber

Watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake: TV, Live Stream, Lineups and Preview

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Son Heung-Min #7 of the Los Angeles Football Club reacts after scoring a goal
Getty
Watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake live with TV and streaming information, projected lineups, match preview and key players ahead of today's MLS showdown.

LAFC returns to BMO Stadium for the first time since the FIFA World Cup break, hosting Real Salt Lake in a Western Conference match with high playoff stakes.

Wednesday’s kickoff is Los Angeles’ first home date since the World Cup pause, and it follows a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy in El Tráfico last Friday. Real Salt Lake is likewise just settling back into rhythm, part of a full 15-match slate that marked every MLS club’s return to action this week after the international break.

LAFC sits fifth in the Western Conference with 24 points, two points behind Real Salt Lake, according to ESPN. Vancouver and San Jose lead the conference, leaving little margin for error on either side of Wednesday’s matchup.

LAFC has alternated wins and losses over its last five matches across all competitions, including a Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal exit before the World Cup pause, while Real Salt Lake enters off a draw at Minnesota and a run that has featured more results than losses over its previous five outings.

Los Angeles FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Location, Time and TV Info

  • Location: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California
  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 22
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: Apple TV
LAFC
Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change
Position Role Player
GK Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
RB Defender Evgen Cheberko
CB Defender Aaron Long
CB Defender Ryan Porteous
LB Defender Ryan Hollingshead
CM Midfielder Marco Delgado
CM Midfielder Eddie Segura
CM Midfielder Mathieu Choiniere
LW Forward Denis Bouanga
ST Forward Heung-Min Son
RW Forward Jacob Shaffelburg

Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga Lead LAFC Into Real Salt Lake Match

Son Heung-min ended a 13-match goalless stretch in the Galaxy match, finishing off a pass from Marco Delgado for LAFC’s third goal.

“The derby is always really special,” Son said after the match, according to MLSSoccer.com. “I just wanted to be part of it, and I just wanted to win here, and today we did.” Being back, scoring, and winning with a clean sheet, he added, should help LAFC’s confidence through the rest of the season.

Denis Bouanga extended his personal streak against the Galaxy to seven straight matches with a penalty conversion and remains LAFC’s leading scorer this season. Jacob Shaffelburg, fresh off representing Canada at the World Cup, set up the opening goal with a slick turn in the buildup, and he and fellow Canadian international Mathieu Choinière are both expected to feature again Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake
Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change
Position Role Player
GK Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral
RB Defender Juan Sanabria
CB Defender Lukas Engel
CB Defender Justen Glad
CB Defender DeAndre Yedlin
LB Defender Zach Booth
CM Midfielder Diego Luna
CM Midfielder Stijn Spierings
CM Midfielder Noel Caliskan
AM Midfielder Zavier Gozo
ST Forward Sergi Solans

Wednesday’s Match Comes With Major Implications

One notable absence is Stephen Eustáquio, whose loan from FC Porto expired mid-tournament, according to Sports Illustrated. The Canadian vice-captain scored the biggest goal in his country’s men’s soccer history during the tournament, but he has already rejoined his club in Portugal and will not appear for LAFC again this season.

Real Salt Lake counters with Zavier Gozo, the club’s leading scorer, and playmaker Diego Luna, who anchors the attack from midfield. Uruguay international Juan Manuel Sanabria gives the visitors their own World Cup pedigree, adding another name who spent the summer on the sport’s biggest stage before returning to MLS duty. Sergi Solans has also chipped in offensively for Real Salt Lake this season, giving the visitors more than one scoring threat when they push numbers forward.

Both clubs enter separated by only two points in a crowded Western Conference field, and with League Cup play looming next month and the schedule set to grow more congested, Wednesday’s result could shift the standings picture in either direction. LAFC wants proof that El Tráfico was no one-off performance sparked by an emotional homecoming. Real Salt Lake needs a response after a mixed run before the break, and a road win at BMO Stadium would double as a statement in a Western Conference race that remains far from settled with plenty of matches still to play.

Read More From Heavy

Who Is Stephen Eustáquio? MLS Star Lifts Canada to Historic World Cup First

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

0 Comments

Watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake: TV, Live Stream, Lineups and Preview

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x