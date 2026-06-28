Who Is Stephen Eustáquio? MLS Star Lifts Canada to Historic World Cup First

Stephen Eustáquio rescued Canada in the cruelest and most beautiful way possible, burying a right-footed shot in the 92nd minute Sunday to send the co-host nation into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in its history.

The country had spent 90 minutes holding its breath, watching Canada pound South Africa with chances that refused to fall. One goal changed everything. And it came from the captain.

Stephen Eustáquio’s 92nd-Minute Strike

The sequence unfolded with almost no time left on the clock at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jacob Shaffelburg sent a cross into the penalty area, a South African defender headed it clear, and the ball dropped directly to Eustáquio on the edge of the box. He chested it down and drilled a right-footed effort past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and into the back of the net, according to The Globe and Mail.

Canada 1, South Africa 0. Final.

It was the 11th goal in Canadian World Cup history, according to The Globe and Mail, and it ended a match that had tested the patience of every fan who watched. South Africa parked itself deep for long stretches, content to play keepaway and force extra time. Canada outshot the Bafana Bafana 8-3 in shots on goal and 4-1 in shots on target, but the scoreboard stayed blank until Eustáquio struck the decisive blow.

Alphonso Davies, the Canadian superstar who had missed the entire group stage with a hamstring injury, entered as a substitute in the 75th minute. His arrival immediately created problems for South Africa. Davies drew a pair of defenders on one run, opening space for Eustáquio to push the ball into the danger area in the lead-up to the winning goal. Canada now advances to face Morocco or the Netherlands on July 4 in Houston, according to Yahoo Sports.

Canada’s Stephen Eustáquio Delivered When It Counted

Eustáquio, 29, wore the No. 7 and captained Canada from the start after returning from a muscle injury that had kept him out of the group-stage match against Switzerland. He was one of the most dangerous players on the pitch well before the decisive moment arrived. His 17th-minute corner nearly produced an opener when Jonathan David volleyed wide, and his free kick in the 22nd minute sent Derek Cornelius heading straight at Williams.

The midfielder’s international résumé spans 60 appearances, five goals and four assists for Canada, according to Canada Soccer. Born in Leamington, Ontario, on December 21, 1996, to Portuguese parents, Eustáquio grew up between Canada and Portugal, where he eventually built a club career that included multiple titles with FC Porto, a Primeira Liga championship in 2021-22, a Taça de Portugal, a Supertaça and a Taça da Liga. He is currently on loan at Los Angeles FC from Porto.

He has represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 2024 Copa América and now the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Sunday’s goal was his sixth for the national team across 60 caps.

Canada’s breakthrough came in a match where neither side had ever advanced beyond the group stage before Sunday’s kickoff. One team was going to make history regardless. Eustáquio made sure it was the Canadians, in stoppage time, in the United States, but with the whole country north of the border watching.