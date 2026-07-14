Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Inés García: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García, has become a familiar face throughout Spain’s run at the 2026 World Cup. The influencer has been cheering him on from the stands while also growing her own following on social media. As Yamal prepares for one of the biggest soccer matches of his career, Garcia remains one of his biggest supporters. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Is a Social Media Influencer With Millions of Followers

Garcia has built a large audience across Instagram and TikTok, where she shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.

She has more than one million followers on each platform and has documented her travels throughout the World Cup while supporting Yamal from the stands.

Speaking at the Woman Sport Awards in May, Garcia opened up about life in the spotlight.

“The best thing is the opportunities it gives you, the brands you work with, being invited to these kinds of events,” she told Woman Madame Figaro.

She also admitted that the attention can be overwhelming.

“The worst thing is the overexposure, that everyone can criticize you, say anything about your life without having a clue, and I find that a bit difficult to deal with.”

2. Yamal and García Have Known Each Other Longer Than Fans Realized

@inesitii Si os esperabais algo súper loco, lo siento por defraudaros jajajajja 🙂 pero a día de hoy no puedo ser más felizzzzzzz ♬ sonido original – Inés

Although the couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year, Garcia said they’ve known each other much longer.

In a TikTok video shared through Hola!, she joked that fans probably expected a dramatic love story.

“You’re probably expecting some perfect, crazy love story. Like I saw him in a store, the way it supposedly went down… my savior, my hero,” she said.

Instead, Garcia revealed they first connected through social media.

“Here’s the real story: 3, 2, 1… social media!”

She added that the pair had known each other well before they were photographed together during a vacation in Greece.

“I’ve known Lamine for a lot longer than that. Not quite three years, but a good deal more months than people realize, even now.”

3. Inés García Has Been One of Lamine Yamal’s Biggest Supporters at the World Cup

Garcia has attended many of Spain’s matches during the World Cup and was expected to be in the stands when Spain faced France in the semifinal.

Before kickoff, she shared a black-and-white photo of herself embracing Yamal on her Instagram Story with a heartfelt message.

“Te deseo toda la buena suerte del mundo,” she wrote.

The message translates to, “I wish you all the good luck in the world.”

Garcia’s support has become a familiar sight throughout Spain’s run as she regularly posts from stadiums and behind the scenes during the tournament.

4. Yamal and García’s Vacation Made Headlines

The couple first sparked widespread dating speculation after they were photographed together during a trip to Greece earlier this year.

Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about stories surrounding the young Barcelona star.

More recently, Garcia shared a selfie of the couple relaxing together in a hotel room during Spain’s World Cup run. While the photo itself was casual, it quickly spread across social media because it offered another glimpse into the couple’s relationship.

5. Inés García’s Public Profile Has Grown Alongside Lamine Yamal’s

Garcia’s relationship with one of soccer’s brightest young stars has dramatically increased public interest in her life.

Despite the additional attention, she has continued creating content while traveling with Spain during the World Cup.

As Yamal’s popularity has grown, Garcia has remained a constant presence in the stands, celebrating victories and supporting him before each match.