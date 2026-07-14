Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Inés García, Reveals Spain Star’s Personal News at World Cup

Lamine Yamal has had a lot to celebrate in recent weeks, and his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, is making sure the world knows. Yamal does not have a wife, but his girlfriend is supporting Spain’s star striker throughout the World Cup.

On the eve of Spain’s massive World Cup semifinal match against France, Yamal celebrated a birthday as the star turned 19 years old.

Garcia took to social media to celebrate the big day, posting a photo of the couple to her Instagram Story with a personal message. Yamal’s girlfriend noted, “Feliz dia te quiero,” which when translated from Spanish means, “Happy birthday, I love you.”

Adidas even did a funny commercial celebrating Yamal’s birthday as the star is now the same age as his jersey number. It has been a significant few days for the couple as both Yamal and Garcia have celebrated birthdays.

Garcia celebrated her birthday on July 9, as the couple ushered in the milestones in the United States during the World Cup. All is going according to plan just as Garcia predicted.

“But, well, enjoying this experience, this World Cup with my friend, with him, with his family, his friends,” Garcia previously remarked in a social media video, via Marca.com. “We’re having a great time, we’re going to win the World Cup, he’s the best.

“Hopefully we’ll celebrate my birthday and his birthday here, that will mean we’re already almost in the final.”

Lamine Yamal Wants to Celebrate His Birthday With a ‘Trip to New York’ for World Cup Final

There is not much time to celebrate as Yamal and Spain prepared to take on France, who is the World Cup favorite heading into the semifinal matches. Yamal has a simple birthday wish.

“I’ll gift myself a win and a trip to New York!” Yamal noted ahead of the Spain-France game, per soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Lamine Yamal & Girlfriend, Ines Garcia, Met Through Social Media

Yamal is one of the most popular footballers in the world, but Garcia has quite a fan base as well. Garcia is a content creator with one million Instagram followers.

During the World Cup, Garcia provided new details on the couple’s relationship. Garcia revealed that the couple met through social media.

“I think I’ve never talked about my boyfriend in public,” Garcia noted, per Marca.com. “… We met on social media! I’d love to tell you a super crazy story, I saw him at an airport or ran into him, my papers fell and he helped me pick them up. No, no, no. We met on social media and that’s it.

“We’ve been together much longer than people think, much longer. People started seeing me with him when we went to Greece or a few weeks before that and all that. I’ve known Lamine for much, much, much longer, not three years either, but quite a few more months than people think up to this day.”

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Ines, on Spain’s World Cup Chances: ‘We’re Not Leaving’

As Spain punched their ticket to the semifinal, Garcia celebrated with an Instagram post. During the World Cup, Garcia has been following Spain around the United States cheering on Yamal.

“We’re not leaving! ❤️🙏🏾✨🇪🇸,” Garcia remarked in a July 11, Instagram message (translated into English). “You’re the best, my love!!!!! 🤞🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎”

Yamal responded with a message of his own in the comments.

“Face card plus🤎,” Yamal noted.

A belated birthday gift for the couple would be Spain punching their ticket to the World Cup final in New York.