Lionel Messi’s $50 Million Real Estate Empire Includes Waterfront Mansions and Luxury Condos

Lionel Messi reminded the soccer world why he remains one of the sport’s biggest stars with a memorable performance in Argentina’s World Cup opener.

The 38-year-old captain scored all three goals in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria, helping the defending champions begin their title defense in dominant fashion. The performance also moved Messi into a tie with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the men’s World Cup career scoring record.

The emotional night came amid questions about a recent hamstring injury and whether Messi could still lead Argentina on another deep tournament run.

As the soccer icon continues building his legacy on the field, he has also quietly assembled an impressive real estate portfolio spanning multiple countries.

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Messi’s impact was immediate.

After opening the scoring, the Argentina captain appeared emotional as he wiped tears from his eyes using his jersey.

He later explained that the reaction was connected to personal challenges he had experienced away from soccer.

“My tears after the first goal? I’ve had some tough days. It wasn’t related to football. And those feelings were because of that,” Messi said after the match.

“I thank my teammates, the coaching staff and the delegation for helping me.”

The performance eased concerns surrounding a minor hamstring issue that had followed him into the tournament.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni had previously confirmed that Messi was available despite the injury concern.

With the victory, Argentina took an important first step toward defending the World Cup title it won in 2022.

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Although Messi now plays for Inter Miami, Spain continues to hold a special place in his life.

After joining Barcelona’s first team in the early 2000s, Messi eventually purchased a home in Castelldefels, a coastal city outside Barcelona.

According to Robb Report, the soccer star later acquired the neighboring property, creating a private compound valued at roughly $7 million.

The estate reportedly includes a swimming pool, gym, spa, home theater, soccer field and a room dedicated to his extensive jersey collection.

The property remains one of the most recognizable homes in Messi’s portfolio.

Florida Has Become Lionel Messi’s Real Estate Headquarters

Messi’s move to Inter Miami accelerated his investments throughout South Florida.

Before joining the MLS club, he purchased a luxury condominium at the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach for approximately $5 million.

The building is known for its private car elevator system that allows residents to drive directly to their floor.

He later expanded his holdings by purchasing an entire floor in the nearby Regalia building for approximately $7.3 million.

The residence features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and access to luxury amenities including pools, a spa, fitness facilities and private entertaining spaces.

Messi also purchased several investment units in the Trump Royale building and recently added properties at the Cipriani Residences Miami development. One of those units was valued at approximately $7.5 million.

Messi Built a Dream Estate in Argentina

Following Argentina’s World Cup victory in 2022, Messi invested heavily in a property near his hometown of Rosario.

The estate, nicknamed “The Fortress” by some reports, is valued at roughly $4 million.

The sprawling property includes between 20 and 25 rooms, a private cinema, gym and an underground garage capable of housing up to 15 vehicles.

The project represented a return to his roots after decades spent living primarily in Europe.

Ibiza Mansion and Fort Lauderdale Estate Expand Portfolio

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Messi’s property acquisitions have also extended beyond Spain, Argentina and Miami.

In 2022, he purchased a mansion in Ibiza reportedly valued at approximately $12.8 million.

The 20,000-square-foot property features extensive outdoor space and a large swimming pool overlooking the island.

A year later, shortly after joining Inter Miami, Messi purchased a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale for approximately $10.8 million.

According to The Real Deal, the home includes a pool, gym, spa room and 70 feet of waterfront frontage.

The property also places him just minutes from Inter Miami’s training facilities.

While Messi’s latest World Cup performance generated headlines around the world, his growing collection of homes highlights another side of the soccer superstar’s success.