Lionel Messi Begins Potential Final World Cup Amid Injury Concerns and Retirement Talk

Lionel Messi is back on soccer’s biggest stage, and this time there is a growing sense that the tournament could mark the end of an era.

As Argentina prepares to open its World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16, attention is focused not only on the reigning champions’ quest for another trophy but also on what may be Messi’s final appearance at the tournament.

The Inter Miami star, who turns 39 during the competition, has indicated that this World Cup is expected to be his last. Yet even as retirement speculation grows, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is not ready to rule out more international appearances from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Adding another layer to the story, Messi enters the tournament while managing a minor muscular issue, though he is expected to be available for Argentina’s opener.

Lionel Messi Begins Potential Final World Cup With Argentina

Messi has rarely been one to make dramatic announcements.

Instead, the Argentine captain quietly acknowledged that the 2026 tournament is likely to be his final World Cup, ending a remarkable journey that has spanned more than two decades with the national team.

There was uncertainty earlier this year about whether Messi would even return for another World Cup campaign.

Scaloni admitted he was waiting for confirmation from his longtime star before finalizing plans for the tournament.

Ultimately, Messi made himself available and earned his place on Argentina’s roster.

Now he arrives in Kansas City looking to help Argentina defend the title it won in Qatar in 2022.

Few teammates understand the significance of the moment more than veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, who has played alongside Messi for much of his international career.

“It’s ending, and this does bring up feelings,” Otamendi told USA Today.

“Hopefully we can go game by game and get to the last stages. That’s what we’re looking for because we’re the Argentina national. We were born to compete, to fight against adversity.”

Otamendi also reflected on his longtime friendship with Messi.

“Today, I’m not thinking about the fact that it’s ending but am trying to enjoy it. Leo (and I) have experienced a lot of beautiful moments. We didn’t enjoy it as much when we lost, but I’m going to enjoy having shared these camps with the best player in history.”

Lionel Scaloni Refuses to Rule Out More International Soccer

While many expect Messi to retire from World Cup competition after this tournament, Scaloni believes the superstar should make that decision on his own timeline.

The Argentina coach pointed to Messi’s continued competitiveness and elite level of play as reasons not to make assumptions about his future.

“He’ll keep playing as long as he wants because we already know what he’s capable of,” Scaloni told Olé.

“It’s no surprise that he’s playing in his sixth World Cup. How could that be a surprise? What is surprising is that he’s won only four titles with the national team.”

Scaloni also praised Messi’s influence on younger players.

“He hasn’t changed much,” Scaloni said. “He’s still the same, he’s still competitive, he’s going to play in his sixth World Cup, and he has the same drive.”

“And I don’t think he’ll change; he’s the example you want to set for a soccer player. Look, it’s not what you win, it’s not how you play, but how you handle things, and that’s what we try to help the kids understand. They’re starting to get it.”

Minor Injury Concerns Follow Lionel Messi Into World Cup 2026

Messi enters the tournament dealing with a minor muscular issue, though Argentina does not appear overly concerned about his availability.

Scaloni has not provided specific details about the injury, but reports indicate Messi is expected to play against Algeria.

The coaching staff may choose to manage his workload throughout the tournament, particularly during less critical stretches of the group stage.