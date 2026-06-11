Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium World Cup Schedule Includes Lionel Messi, Knockout, & Quarterfinal Match

Arrowhead Stadium is about to host one of the biggest events in sports. The longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including four group-stage games and two knockout-round contests.

For the duration of the tournament, however, fans won’t hear it called Arrowhead Stadium. Under FIFA’s branding rules, the venue will temporarily be known as “Kansas City Stadium.”

The biggest attraction on the schedule is defending World Cup champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, which will open its tournament at the Kansas City venue on June 16.

The six-match slate represents one of the most significant international sporting events ever held in Kansas City and adds another chapter to the stadium’s history since opening in 1972.

Lionel Messi and Argentina Headline Arrowhead Stadium’s World Cup Schedule

The first World Cup match in Kansas City will feature one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Argentina will face Algeria on Tuesday, June 16, at 8 p.m. CT in the stadium’s tournament opener.

The remaining group-stage schedule includes:

Saturday, June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao (7 p.m. CT)

Thursday, June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands (6 p.m. CT)

Saturday, June 27: Algeria vs. Austria (9 p.m. CT)

After group play concludes, the stadium will host a Round of 32 matchup on July 3 and a quarterfinal on July 11.

The quarterfinal is expected to be one of the most sought-after tickets of the tournament and could feature several of the world’s top national teams.

Arrowhead Stadium Underwent Major Changes Ahead of the World Cup

The stadium required significant modifications to meet FIFA standards.

While NFL games are played on a field measuring 120 yards by 53⅓ yards, FIFA regulations required the playing surface to be expanded to approximately 116 yards by 68 yards.

The changes also extend beyond the field itself.

FIFA regulations prohibit the display of non-approved commercial branding during the tournament. As a result, fans will not see traditional Arrowhead Stadium or GEHA Field signage throughout the venue during World Cup matches.

Preparations for the event have been ongoing for roughly two years.

According to local reports, the extensive planning process affected the stadium’s concert schedule and contributed to Kansas City missing several major touring acts in recent years while the venue prepared for the global event.

World Cup Crowds Will Look Different Than Chiefs Games

Arrowhead may be known for hosting more than 76,000 Chiefs fans on game day, but World Cup matches will have a slightly different setup. FIFA’s field requirements have reduced capacity to approximately 71,958 spectators during the tournament.

Even with the smaller capacity, organizers expect a memorable atmosphere.

Arrowhead Stadium has long been recognized as one of the loudest venues in professional sports. The stadium set a Guinness World Record in 2014 when crowd noise reached 124.2 decibels during a Chiefs victory over the New England Patriots.

In ESPN’s 2025 player survey, NFL players voted Arrowhead the league’s most difficult stadium for opposing teams.

One player described the environment by saying fans are “so loud, you can’t even hear yourself think at times.”

Kansas City Fan Festival Will Welcome Visitors Throughout the Tournament

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The World Cup experience will extend well beyond the stadium itself.

Kansas City is one of 12 host cities selected to operate an official FIFA Fan Festival during the tournament.

The festival will be held at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in downtown Kansas City and officially opens on June 11.

Visitors will have access to live match broadcasts, entertainment, performances and interactive activities throughout the event’s 18-day run.

Marika Davis, Sporting Kansas City’s in-stadium host, praised the festival while speaking to the Capital-Journal.

“I’m extremely impressed by the community that Kansas City has brought together to build such a beautiful event,” Davis said via USA Today. “Everywhere you turn, there is something to do. There are great people to chat with and the screens that we are catching the matches on are really big. You are in a great spot no matter where you are here.”