Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has been part of the soccer star’s life since they met as children in Rosario, Argentina. While Messi prepares to captain Argentina against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Roccuzzo is balancing family life with a growing career in business and fashion. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lionel Messi and His Wife Have Known Each Other Since Childhood

Antonela and Lionel first met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

Messi was close friends with Lucas Scaglia and often visited his house, where he got to know Lucas’ cousin, Antonela. Their friendship was interrupted when Messi moved to Spain in 2000 to join Barcelona’s academy, but they reconnected several years later after tragedy struck her family.

According to Argentina’s Para Ti, Messi returned home after learning Antonela’s close friend, Úrsula Notz, had died in a car accident in 2005. The trip helped bring the pair back together, and their relationship soon turned romantic.

Today, they continue returning to Rosario whenever possible and still maintain a home near their hometown.

2. Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi Are Raising Three Sons

Antonela and Lionel welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012, followed by Mateo in 2015 and Ciro in 2018. They married in Rosario in 2017 after years together.

Both have spoken openly about how becoming parents changed their lives.

“What changed me most as a woman was becoming a mother,” Antonela told Harper’s Bazaar Mexico. “Because from that moment on, my children became my priority.”

Lionel shared a similar perspective during an interview with FC Barcelona.

“As a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow,” he said.

“Even though there are few moments of respite at home with three kids, we try to enjoy every second with them, whether it is watching the TV, playing or whatever. We like to stay at home and enjoy these moments.”

3. Lionel Messi’s Wife Has Built Her Own Career in Fashion and Business

While raising three children, Antonela has also established herself as a successful entrepreneur, model and social media influencer.

She co-founded the children’s clothing brand Enfans with her cousin and has partnered with major companies including Adidas, Alo, Tiffany & Co., Lancôme and Anastasia Beverly Hills. She also appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Mexico in March 2026.

Speaking to Elle earlier this year, Antonela said she has gradually become more comfortable pursuing her own goals.

“I try to be focused on my family. My kids are my number one priority. And now, I’m in a position to start doing things for myself,” she said.

“It’s important to do things for yourself. It was hard, and it still is. I don’t always enjoy it. But I have my husband’s support, and that is very important.”

4. Lionel Messi Says Antonela Is His Biggest Supporter

Lionel has often spoken about the role Antonela plays behind the scenes.

“My wife, Antonela, has lots of great qualities,” he told FC Barcelona.

“I really admire how she deals with the day-to-day; she is always in a good mood, and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well-rounded in all aspects of life.”

Antonela and Lionel have raised their three sons while his career took the family from Barcelona to Paris and eventually Miami. They settled in South Florida in 2023 after he joined Inter Miami.

5. Antonela Roccuzzo Says Family Still Comes First

Despite expanding her business ventures and attending more fashion events, Antonela says family remains her top priority.

“My family has always supported me and kept me focused and centered in every moment of my life,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Mexico.

“I try to enjoy each of my roles, always striving to give my best. Professionally, I also try to enjoy it, and I take it very seriously because my family taught me respect for work.”

She also admitted she initially struggled with balancing work and motherhood.

“I was feeling very guilty about leaving my house and not being present with the kids,” she told Elle. “But when I came back, everybody was perfect. Nobody died. I realized that I can do things more often.”