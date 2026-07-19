Lionel Messi Drops More Retirement Hints Before Argentina’s World Cup Final

Lionel Messi has stopped short of announcing his retirement, but his messages ahead of the 2026 World Cup final have raised even more questions about his future with Argentina.

The 39-year-old captain will lead the defending champions against 19-year-old soccer sensation Lamine Yamal and Spain on Sunday, July 19. Argentina is attempting to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups.

Lionel Messi Calls World Cup Run an Unforgettable Journey

Messi shared a message on his official Instagram account after their semifinal win over England, thanking his teammates, coaches and Argentina staff before the final.

“The best thing about all these years has never been just the titles, but the whole journey. Sharing every day with this group, competing together, getting back up in difficult moments, and enjoying every step,” Messi wrote.

“Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family.”

Messi also made it clear that Argentina’s accomplishments during this era will not be defined solely by what happens against Spain.

“Whatever happens, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase,” he added.

‘The Last Tango’ Message Sparks More Retirement Questions

Messi fueled even more speculation when he shared a post from longtime sponsor Adidas built around the phrase “The Last Tango.”

“What an incredible journey we’ve had together, @adidasfootball… with ‘The Last Tango’… Let’s go to the final, let’s go Argentina!!!” he wrote.

The wording immediately sparked retirement speculation because the final could be Messi’s last appearance at a World Cup. He has not confirmed that interpretation or announced plans to retire from international soccer after the tournament.

Messi Previously Said He Will Play Until He ‘Can’t Anymore’

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Although his latest posts suggested the end of one chapter could be approaching, Messi has repeatedly said he has no set retirement date.

“I love playing football, and I’m going to do it until I can’t anymore,” Messi told Argentine broadcast journalist Joaquín “Pollo” Alvarez in a YouTube interview.

“I’m competitive, I like to win at everything, I don’t even let my kids win at video games sometimes. It’s just my nature and what led me to achieve everything I have.”

Messi also addressed the possibility of playing in the 2030 World Cup during an interview in June.

“As long as I can contribute, feel good physically and help my teammates,” he said, “I will keep playing.”

Lionel Messi Continues to Perform at a Historic Level

Messi enters the World Cup final tied with France star Kylian Mbappé for the tournament lead with eight goals while adding two assists. He has scored in five of Argentina’s six matches, including a hat trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria.

Over six World Cup appearances, Messi has totaled 21 goals and eight assists for Argentina, extending his place among the tournament’s all-time great players.

He has also continued to perform for Inter Miami after joining Major League Soccer in 2023. At the time, some questioned whether the move signaled the beginning of semi-retirement.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he “understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.”

English commentator Chris Sutton was also critical on the “It’s All Kicking Off” podcast.

“If he had serious ambition, he would have gone back to Barcelona,” Sutton said.

Messi rejected that narrative before arriving in Miami.

“My mentality and my head will not change,” he said on the Argentine television show “Llave a la Eternidad.” “And I will try to give my best for myself and for my new club and continue to perform at the highest level.”

How to Watch Argentina vs. Spain

When: Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: FOX and Telemundo