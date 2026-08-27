Liverpool Legend Hit by Troubling Legal Blow Over Unpaid Tax

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is facing a bankruptcy petition from HM Revenue and Customs over an unpaid tax bill, according to High Court records. The petition was issued on August 26, 2026, against James Lee Duncan Carragher. HMRC has not confirmed the amount involved. Some reports have placed the tax bill at between £700,000 and £800,000, but that figure has not been independently confirmed. The filing does not mean Carragher has been declared bankrupt.

The court must still consider the petition. Carragher’s representatives have also said they are already taking steps to settle the matter. HMRC said bankruptcy action is a last resort and that it supports taxpayers who engage with the department to clear tax debts. The case remains active until the petition is formally withdrawn.

Jamie Carragher Faces HMRC Bankruptcy Petition

The HMRC bankruptcy petition was filed in the Insolvency and Companies Court, part of the High Court that handles insolvency cases. HMRC said it does not comment on individual taxpayer cases.

A spokesperson said the department takes “a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and do everything we can to help those who engage with us to get out of debt, such as offering instalment plans.”

A bankruptcy petition is normally pursued after other attempts to recover a debt have failed. However, filing a petition does not automatically result in bankruptcy.

Jamie Carragher Tax Bill Has Not Been Confirmed

The exact tax bill facing Carragher has not been made public by HMRC. Reports have suggested an amount between £700,000 and £800,000, but there is no independent confirmation of that figure.

Carragher’s representatives responded quickly after details of the HMRC bankruptcy petition became public.

A spokesperson said: “This is a private tax matter that should have been resolved sooner, and the appropriate steps are being taken today to settle it. It is understood that the matter will not proceed any further and will be resolved imminently.”

That statement indicates Carragher expects the tax issue to be settled soon. Until the petition is withdrawn, however, the legal process remains active.

Jamie Carragher Career Continues Despite Bankruptcy Case

Carragher, 48, remains a prominent football broadcaster. He spent his entire professional playing career at Liverpool, making 737 appearances between 1996 and 2013.

The former defender later moved into television and became a regular Sky Sports pundit on Premier League coverage, including Monday Night Football. He also works with CBS Sports on Champions League coverage in the United States and appears on the Stick to Football podcast with Gary Neville, Roy Keane and others.

Carragher won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and the UEFA Cup in 2001.

His representatives have said the tax matter should be resolved imminently. Until official confirmation of a withdrawal, the HMRC bankruptcy petition remains a live legal matter.