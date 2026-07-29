Liverpool vs Wrexham Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Liverpool faced Wrexham in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday night as both clubs continued preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool entered the match after overcoming travel disruption caused by severe weather, which delayed the squad’s arrival in New York. Despite defensive injury concerns, new manager Andoni Iraola welcomed several key attacking players back into the squad as the Reds looked to build on their recent win over Sunderland.

The match also formed part of Liverpool’s preseason tour of the United States, with thousands of supporters creating a vibrant atmosphere in the Bronx.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Team News

Liverpool arrived in New York with limited defensive options after injuries disrupted Iraola’s plans. Joe Gomez was injured during the match against Sunderland, whereas Virgil van Dijk stayed on Merseyside to work on his fitness independently.

Injuries to Ibrahima Konaté and Giovanni Leoni further reduced Liverpool’s defensive depth, leaving academy prospects Mor Talla Ndiaye and Ifeanyi Ndukwe in contention to start in central defense ahead of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

There was better news in attack as Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch returned to the traveling squad. Federico Chiesa also pushed for a starting role after scoring in Liverpool’s previous friendly.

Build-Up and How to Watch

Wrexham entered the contest full of confidence under Phil Parkinson as they prepared for a second straight Championship campaign. Co-owner Ryan Reynolds described facing Liverpool at Yankee Stadium as a “punch-me moment,” highlighting the club’s remarkable rise since its takeover.

Off the pitch, Liverpool unveiled their new adidas away kit during fan events in Brooklyn, while Wrexham supporters filled pubs across Manhattan and the Bronx ahead of kickoff.

Fans in the United States could watch the Liverpool vs Wrexham match live on ESPN, while viewers in the United Kingdom could stream the game through LFCTV and the club’s official app.