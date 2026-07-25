Liverpool vs Sunderland Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Liverpool FC faced Sunderland AFC in an international club friendly at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday as both teams opened their pre-season schedules in the United States. The Liverpool versus Sunderland match presented an initial chance for both teams to enhance their match fitness before the 2026–27 season. However, it also held special importance for Liverpool.

The fixture represented the unofficial start of the Andoni Iraola era following the departure of former manager Arne Slot.

With several first-team stars unavailable because of post-World Cup rest periods and injuries, both managers turned to younger players and recent signings to impress in Liverpool vs Sunderland.

New Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet was expected to make his first appearance for the club, while Sunderland gave several fringe players another opportunity after beginning their pre-season with a convincing 5–1 win over York City.

Although the result carried no competitive value, Liverpool vs Sunderland offered valuable insight into tactical adjustments, squad depth, and individual performances before the Premier League season begins.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Team News and Squad Updates

The buildup to Liverpool vs Sunderland centered on heavily changed squads. Liverpool entered the match after a summer that saw the departures of long-serving players including Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konaté. Injuries also ruled out Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni, giving several younger players a chance to feature.

Sunderland also traveled to Nashville without a number of important players. Captain Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs, Noah Sadiki, and Brian Brobbey remained unavailable as they continued their post-World Cup breaks. Head coach Régis Le Bris instead relied on emerging talent and squad players as preparations for the new campaign continued.

What the Friendly Meant for Both Clubs

For Liverpool, the match provided the first chance to evaluate Iraola’s tactical ideas in a game setting and integrate new arrivals into the squad. Sunderland, meanwhile, aimed to build on the confidence gained from their strong start to pre-season while assessing players competing for regular first-team roles.

The two clubs are scheduled to meet again during the 2026–27 Premier League season, with fixtures set for Anfield in December and the Stadium of Light in January, making this friendly an early preview of their upcoming league meetings.