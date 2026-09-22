Everyone Hates the International Break. FIFA Finally Made It (a Little) Better.

Everyone hates the international break. But FIFA’s new 16-day window could make Nations League soccer easier to enjoy and less disruptive while reducing club disruption. The September and October international windows have been merged into one extended period, giving national teams four matches instead of the usual two and eliminating one of the season’s early interruptions to the domestic calendar.

Let’s be honest: nobody was exactly begging for a longer international break. For club supporters, watching a promising season grind to a halt so their players can scatter around the world is rarely popular. But there is a difference between making the break longer and making the calendar smarter, and this new format at least deserves credit for attempting the latter.

How FIFA’s 16-Day International Window Changes the Calendar

Previously, all domestic leagues had international breaks in September, October, November and March, with two matches typically played in each. The new structure combines September and October into a single 16-day window from September 21 through October 6. The Premier League says the change reduces the number of interruptions between the start of the season and the end of the calendar year from three to two, while also cutting down on international travel between separate camps.

For clubs, the immediate downside is obvious: their players are gone for a long stretch. But there is a genuine long-term benefit. Instead of losing players, rebuilding momentum and then losing them again a few weeks later, teams get a much longer uninterrupted run of domestic matches on either side of the window. The Premier League pauses after the September 20 weekend and does not resume until October 10, while the next international window arrives in November. That is still an interruption, but there are fewer of them.

Four Nations League Games Is A Huge Improvement

Here is where the change becomes more interesting. UEFA teams are playing four Nations League matches between September 24 and October 6, meaning coaches actually have an extended period with their players rather than two rushed games separated by weeks of club football. The schedule is packed with heavyweight fixtures, including England vs Spain, Netherlands vs Germany and Italy vs France.

That matters because international soccer can sometimes feel like a series of disconnected friendlies or qualifying games wedged awkwardly into the club calendar. This time, there is a genuine mini-tournament feel. Managers can rotate, test combinations and give opportunities to younger players while still playing matches that count toward the Nations League standings. Jürgen Klopp, for example, has already responded to the expanded window by naming 44 players across two Germany squads, using the four-game stretch as an enormous audition.

There is also more at stake than simply winning the Nations League group. The league phase runs through November, with League A quarterfinals and promotion/relegation playoffs scheduled for March 2027 and the finals in June. The Nations League is also tied into the pathway toward EURO 2028 qualification, so the matches are serving a competitive purpose rather than filling calendar space. And finally, let’s not forget that this competition took root in order to avoid those huge mismatches in friendlies like England vs. San Marino which served no purpose whatsoever.

Maybe We Should Give the International Break a Chance

No, this doesn’t suddenly make the international break better than the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga or Serie A. Club football will still be missed, especially when supporters have to wait nearly three weeks for it to return. But once the break begins, this format should at least make the experience more coherent: four meaningful games, fewer separate interruptions and enough time for national-team coaches to actually work with their players.

So perhaps fans should resist the automatic groan for a moment. The international break is still an interruption. The Nations League is still not everyone’s favorite competition. But if FIFA wanted to find a way to make international soccer less disruptive to the club season while giving national teams a more coherent block of competition, this is a pretty sensible solution.

For once, we can say it without irony: FIFA got this one right.