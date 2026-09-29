Manchester City Players Fear Relegation Amid FFP Verdict

After the Premier League pursued Manchester City since 2023 over 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play rules committed between 2009 and 2018, it finally delivered its verdict last week.

As The Athletic revealed, the Manchester club was found guilty on almost all charges. This bombshell announcement has sparked outrage and indignation across the country, with pundits and fans alike crying foul and demanding exemplary sanctions.

Yet, despite this devastating verdict, the British governing body has not yet determined the exact sanctions. This legal limbo, exacerbated by the prospect of an almost certain appeal from Pep Guardiola’s former club and a recent statement of support from the management, plunges the institution into complete uncertainty.

The lack of immediate punishment creates a particularly tense atmosphere. This atmosphere could mentally weaken players already consumed by uncertainty about their club’s sporting future, especially since the sanctions could include a points deduction that could lead to relegation.

Manchester City Players Fear Massive Points Deduction

This off-field crisis has spilled over into the Three Lions squad, with Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly called up. While captain Harry Kane and manager Thomas Tuchel recently denied that these accusations have negatively affected the Manchester City players called up to the England squad, the reality on the pitch suggests otherwise.

During the 2-3 defeat against Spain, Marc Guehi made a costly error that led to Lamine Yamal’s opening goal. Further evidence that something is amiss with the City players during this international break: Nico O’Reilly, starting at left-back, was at fault for Spain’s second goal.

Unusual errors from players of this caliber have raised eyebrows among English observers. Beyond the comments from Roy Keane and Gary Lineker, L’Équipe reports on Tuesday that sources close to the City players confirm behind-the-scenes discussions are relentlessly focused on a rather alarming threat.

Indeed, the Citizens fear a massive points deduction that could condemn the reigning champions to administrative relegation to the Championship.

This prospect is enough to unsettle minds during this international break, especially since Manchester City could even be stripped of their assets if such drastic sanctions are imposed.

Former Manchester City Chairman Expects Relegation Amid FFP Offenses

Amid this situation, former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein believes that financial penalties alone would not be enough if the club were found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 charges related to the Premier League’s financial rules.

He said, “I would first of all say that financial penalties will not be enough. We’re talking about a club with limitless pockets – money doesn’t mean very much as we saw in the last transfer window – and whether it’s (a fine of) £100m, £200m, that would not be sufficient.”