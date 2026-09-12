Manchester Derby Could Expose Which Club Got Its Rebuild Right

The Manchester Derby has never needed much extra motivation.

Manchester United and Manchester City could be having the best or worst seasons imaginable, and this fixture would still matter. But Sunday’s meeting at Old Trafford carries an added significance because both clubs are trying to establish a new identity.

For United, Michael Carrick is trying to prove that last season’s impressive turnaround was the beginning of something rather than a temporary surge. Carrick guided the club to third place last season after taking over on an interim basis, earning himself the permanent job. But United have taken just one point from their opening three Premier League matches, including a loss to newly promoted Hull City and a draw against Everton.

City are dealing with an even more dramatic transition.

Enzo Maresca has taken over following Pep Guardiola’s departure, and the squad has undergone significant turnover. More than a third of last season’s minutes have had to be replaced, making this a genuine rebuild rather than a simple managerial change.

That makes the Manchester Derby something of a referendum on both projects.

As Euan Jones, a PR specialist with Casinos.com, put it:

“We’re only weeks into the new season, but a derby of this magnitude could be make-or-break for both Manchester clubs. Each side is mid-rebuild, and this match will be a huge indicator of who’s getting it right, not just on the pitch, but off it too. Games like this reveal which fanbase is more invested, which supporters have truly bought into their new manager’s vision, and which are still sceptical.

The winner won’t simply collect three points.

It could walk away with something much more valuable: belief.

Losing Side Could See Its Season Take a Serious Hit

It might sound ridiculous to describe a fourth-round Premier League fixture as make-or-break.

It isn’t.

At least, not in the sense that the loser of this week’s Manchester Derby will suddenly be eliminated from anything. There are still more than 30 league matches remaining.

But psychologically, this could be enormous.

For United, another defeat would intensify the questions that have already surfaced after a disappointing opening three matches. Carrick has earned considerable goodwill because of what he accomplished last season, but that goodwill won’t last forever if the team starts the new campaign looking like the same inconsistent side that has frustrated supporters for years.

City have a different problem.

Maresca is inheriting one of the biggest jobs in football, and the expectations aren’t going to disappear simply because Guardiola has left. City have started the season perfectly, but their squad turnover means there are still legitimate questions about how quickly the new pieces can fit together.

A derby defeat could therefore become the first major setback for either rebuild.

And setbacks this early can become contagious.

Fans start questioning the manager. Players begin feeling pressure. Every subsequent dropped point becomes more significant. Suddenly, a team that entered the season optimistic is looking over its shoulder.

That’s why this Manchester Derby matters.

The loser won’t have its season ruined on Sunday.

But it could lose something almost as important: momentum.

Manchester Derby Winner Could Ride the Momentum for Months

The flipside is considerably more exciting.

The winner could take the psychological advantage created by a derby victory and carry it into the next stage of the season.

That’s particularly important for a club trying to establish a new identity.

Imagine United winning at Old Trafford.

After the Hull defeat and Everton draw, Carrick would suddenly have a statement victory to point toward. Supporters would have something tangible to believe in, and the players would have proof that the manager’s ideas can work against one of the biggest teams in the league.

The same applies to City.

A victory would give Maresca an enormous early boost and demonstrate that the post-Guardiola era doesn’t necessarily have to mean a decline.

That doesn’t mean the winner will challenge for the Premier League title.

It might not even finish in the top four.

But a derby victory can change the mood around an entire season.

As Jones noted, the winner could gain a “psychological advantage that could shape the mood, and the title race, for months to come.”

That’s what makes this Manchester Derby so fascinating.

The result won’t determine either club’s season.

But it could tell us a lot about which rebuild is heading in the right direction — and give one fanbase considerably more reason to believe in what comes next.