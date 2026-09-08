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Porto vs Manchester City Match: Champions League Live Updates

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FC Porto vs Manchester City Result: Champions League Live Score, Updates
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MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and Coventry City at Etihad Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Porto hosts Manchester City at the Estádio do Dragão on Tuesday, September 8, in the opening round of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League phase. Both teams enter the European opener in strong domestic form and will be looking to start their Champions League campaigns with a positive result.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST, or 9 p.m. local time in Porto.

This article will be updated throughout the match with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments.

Porto Confirmed Lineup

FC Porto have made an impressive start to the Liga Portugal season under Francesco Farioli, winning all five of their opening matches while conceding just once.

The Dragons also have a strong home record, having remained unbeaten at the Estádio do Dragão throughout 2026.

FC Porto Starting XI (4-3-3):

Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Nehuén Pérez, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura; Hwang In-Beom, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga; William Gomes, Santiago Giménez, Pepê.

Substitutes: João Costa, Duarte Cunha, Borja Sainz, Fofana, Cláudio, Dominik Prpić, André Silva, Souza, Alan Varela, Tiago Silva.

Porto are missing several players for the European fixture, including Jan Bednarek, who is suspended.

Manchester City Confirmed Lineup

Manchester City begin their Champions League campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca after winning all three of their opening Premier League matches.

City defeated Coventry City 1-0 in their most recent league fixture and will look to start their European campaign with a strong result in Porto.

Manchester City Starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias (C), Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernández; Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo; Erling Haaland.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Rulli, Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, Mateo Kovačić, Aït-Nouri, Reis, Allan, Abdukodir Khusanov, McAidoo, Lewis.

Manchester City have named their official XI for the Champions League opener, with Donnarumma starting in goal and Haaland leading the attack.

FC Porto vs Manchester City Match Details

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League, League Phase, Matchday 1
  • Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026
  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. local time
  • Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
  • UK streaming: Amazon Prime Video

FC Porto vs Manchester City Live Score and Updates

FC Porto 0-0 Manchester City

Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST

Status: The match has not kicked off yet.

This section will update as the match progresses, with live score changes, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions, injuries, and other major developments from Estádio do Dragão.

Live Updates

Pre-match: FC Porto and Manchester City are preparing to begin their Champions League campaigns in Porto. The official lineups will replace the predicted XIs above once they are confirmed.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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