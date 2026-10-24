Manchester United Have a Bigger Problem Than Poor Results

Manchester United have spent years trying to convince supporters that the club is moving in the right direction.

But the problem isn’t just the poor results themselves. Public disagreements and backlash from former players has made the club’s rebuild look a lot worse than it already does.

At some point, fans stop listening to what a club says and start judging it by what happens on the pitch.

That is where the challenge facing Manchester United goes beyond football.

Euan Jones, Digital PR Specialist at Casinos.com, believes the club’s struggles highlight how quickly a powerful brand can lose control of its own narrative.

“Manchester United shows how quickly a powerful brand can find itself fighting to control its own narrative. When poor results are accompanied by public disagreements and criticism from former players, the story becomes bigger than football. Rebuilding trust requires consistency between what an organisation says and what people see it doing.”

Jones makes a fair point. Manchester United’s problem isn’t simply that the team has struggled to win consistently. It’s that supporters have heard promises of progress before, and another change of direction won’t mean much unless the club can demonstrate that something has genuinely changed.

Manchester United Needs Fans to Believe in the Rebuild

Rebuilding a football club requires more than signing prospects and yapping about a long-term vision.

The club also needs supporters to believe that the people running it understand what went wrong and have a credible plan to fix it.

That trust is difficult to recover when every disappointing result brings another round of questions about recruitment, coaching, and leadership. Criticism from former players only adds to the noise, particularly when it reinforces doubts already circulating among supporters.

For Manchester United, the challenge is getting fans to buy into the rebuild itself. That means explaining what the club is trying to build, showing why its decisions fit that plan and accepting that meaningful progress may take time.

But patience isn’t unconditional. Supporters can live with setbacks if they see evidence that the club is learning from them. What they won’t tolerate indefinitely is being asked to trust a process that produces the same problems season after season.

Jones acknowledges how difficult that task has become, arguing that it will take a lot for Michael Carrick and the squad to rebuild belief and trust. Some supporters may even wonder whether the club has already squandered too many opportunities to win back their confidence.

Man U Must Make Its Football Match Its Promises

Ultimately, no amount of public relations whitewashing can rescue Manchester United if the product on the pitch doesn’t deliver on the promises.

The club needs to build a squad capable of competing consistently, recruit players who fit a coherent tactical approach, and give its manager enough stability to implement that vision. Just as importantly, the people making those decisions must be held accountable when things go wrong.

Of course, a clear long-term vision doesn’t mean that Manchester United needs to sweep every major trophy this season or next. It just means that there needs to be tangible proof that progress is happening.

That’s something that fans can grasp and point towards as a positive sign.

Manchester United remains one of the biggest names in the sport. Its history and global following haven’t vanished because of poor results.

As Jones suggests, rebuilding trust requires repeated evidence of change. Manchester United’s next chapter will be defined less by what the club promises than by whether it finally delivers.