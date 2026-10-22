Manchester United Captain Hit by Disturbing News After Como Defeat

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes suffered a burglary at his Cheshire home while playing in Italy on Wednesday night.

Cheshire Police said they were called to the Nether Alderley area at around 8:30 p.m. BST on October 21, following reports that three unidentified men were behaving suspiciously in a neighboring property’s rear garden. Officers arrived but found no sign of the men.

They later discovered that burglars had entered Fernandes’ home and stolen several items. Manchester United confirmed that Fernandes’ family were not inside the property at the time. The club is supporting the midfielder and his family as police investigate. The burglary took place shortly after United’s 4-1 Champions League loss to Como.

Bruno Fernandes Home Burglary Under Police Investigation

Cheshire Police received a report of suspicious activity involving three unknown men in the Alderley Park area of Nether Alderley on Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived, the suspects had left. Police found that a burglary had taken place at Fernandes’ address and confirmed that several items had been stolen.

Detective Inspector Dave Jarvis of Macclesfield Proactive CID said the investigation remained in its early stages. He urged anyone in the area at the time who noticed anything suspicious to contact police.

The force has not announced any arrests. Police are continuing their investigation to identify those responsible for the burglary at Bruno Fernandes’ home.

Reports describe the property as a luxury home in Cheshire’s affluent Golden Triangle. However, police have not publicly confirmed the house’s reported value or the specific items stolen. Their statement mentions only “several items.”

Manchester United Confirms Fernandes’ Family Was Away

Manchester United confirmed to The Athletic that Fernandes’ family were not at home when the burglary happened. The club also said the intruders had been inside for less than five minutes before police arrived.

The club is supporting Fernandes and his family and has asked for privacy while they deal with the incident.

The burglary occurred while Fernandes represented Manchester United against Como in the Champions League. The match kicked off at 5:45 p.m. BST on Wednesday, and the incident reportedly occurred later that evening.

Como won 4-1 after Nico Paz scored twice, while Anastasios Douvikas and Jacobo Ramón also found the net. Joshua Zirkzee scored United’s only goal in stoppage time.

Fernandes captained United during the defeat but left the field in the 67th minute when Zirkzee replaced him. The burglary added to a difficult evening for the Portuguese midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes Burglary Follows Other Footballer Home Raids

The incident adds to previous reports of burglaries involving professional footballers in Cheshire and Greater Manchester while they were away playing matches.

Manchester City defender Rúben Dias has also been linked to a reported home burglary during a Champions League fixture. Former Premier League players Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have also been linked to reported incidents at their homes.

However, police have not confirmed whether the Fernandes burglary is connected to any other case.

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020 and has become a key player and captain. Following the defeat to Como, he also called on his teammates to show more bravery as the team’s winless run reached seven games across all competitions.

For now, police are focused on finding those responsible for the burglary and recovering the stolen items. Manchester United has confirmed its support for Fernandes and his family while the investigation continues.