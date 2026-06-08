Messi Has Chance to Settle GOAT Debate at 2026 FIFA World Cup

One of the major storylines heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the likely final appearances of superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi, 39, and Ronaldo, 41, will have one final opportunity to settle the GOAT debate surrounding the two longtime rivals once and for all.

The Argentine international seemingly settled that debate by lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy in Qatar in 2022. Argentina finally delivered after coming painfully close in 2014. Messi captured the tournament MVP after his up-and-coming South American side finished second to Germany in an agonizing final.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo hasn’t even come close to winning. The team’s best showing was precisely in 2022, when the Portuguese side fell to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

That’s something that could change at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A win by Ronaldo would even the slate at one title apiece. And could lead to an endless debate about who this generation’s true GOAT is.

That debate could end with a resounding verdict should Messi and Argentina go back-to-back in 2026.

As notable French football journalist Julien Laurens noted in a recent interview, Messi claiming his second trophy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup would end the debate once and for all.

“If he (Lionel Messi) goes back-to-back, then I think this settles any kind of debate you want to have on, on GOAT…”

That’s a bold statement, but one that certainly resonates with fans and pundits.

Messi in Better Situation to Thrive than Ronaldo

One of the points that Laurens made focused on how Messi is in a better situation to thrive than Ronaldo is. That situation has to do specifically with the team the Inter Miami star will play on.

“I think again, even at 39 now, he walks MLS every, every week, he still, over… eight games… for what he will have to do, he can still do it, more than a Cristiano Ronaldo for me, for example, in, in, in the Argentine setup.”

Indeed, the Argentine setup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Messi playing in more of a midfield role, would take much of the pressure off. In comparison, Portugal continues to rely on Ronaldo being a striker, placing even more pressure on him to score.

While both stars remain in remarkable shape for their age, one has to wonder just how much they can hold up for the duration of the tourney.

What to read next:

Ronaldo Winning 2026 FIFA World Cup Would Be Fitting Farewell

While there’s no indication that either Messi or Ronaldo will not take part in the 2023 edition, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is likely the final rodeo for both stars.

As such, seeing Ronaldo take home the trophy in this year’s edition would be a fitting way to send off one of the game’s biggest stars.

The road to the final won’t be easy by any means. Portugal will have to get past the DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in the group stage. Meanwhile, Messi and Argentina will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in their respective group stage matches.

The schedule could make it easier for both sides to get out of the group stage and into the knockout round. So, there is a path there for both international superstars to take home the glory before everything is said and done.