2026 FIFA World Cup Doomed for 3 Predictable Reasons

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is about to begin amid justifiable excitement and plenty of fanfare. The event promises to deliver the world’s most exciting action on the pitch. The world’s best players will showcase why this is the world’s premier sporting event.

While the play promises to deliver, the overall event could be on a doomsday path. And that could very well happen for three unsurprising reasons.

Let’s take a closer look.

3 Unsurprising Reasons Why 2026 FIFA World Cup Could Be Doomed

Field of 48 Teams Just Too Large

The last time the World Cup took place in the United States was in 1994. At that time, just 24 teams made the final tourney. And it was the last time FIFA ran with that configuration.

FIFA then expanded the field to 32 teams in 1998, a format that seemed to work well. It worked out just fine for seven editions, ending in Qatar in 2022.

However, it seems that soccer’s governing body believes that bigger is better. The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the first time the field has expanded to 48 teams. A total of 104 matches will take place over roughly one month.

Given how the qualification brackets could work out, the tourney could lead to plenty of confusion and discrepancy about which teams make it to the round of 32 and so on.

Plus, the schedule features several games happening simultaneously. That’s something that might not sit well with fans and TV networks, as fans will have to choose which teams and matches to watch.

That situation might not be an issue once the knockout stage begins. But the larger field and number of matches could certainly lead to more complex outcomes.

2026 FIFA World Cup Features Watered Down Field

The 48-team field, frankly, features a watered selection of clubs. Teams that wouldn’t have otherwise qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup managed to squeak in due to the greater number of slots available.

That situation promises a greater number of inconsequential matches that most fans may not have high on their radar.

Now, this point doesn’t intend to single any teams out. But from a marketing perspective, it will be harder to gain traction with some teams that aren’t necessarily the most popular in the world.

FIFA risks losing fan interest in the early going, potentially regaining some excitement as some of the more notable names advance in each round.

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Lack of Affordability Could Become Major Issue for Future Editions

One of the non-gameplay-related topics surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the lack of affordability to buy tickets to matches. But beyond some of the exorbitant prices, the overall cost to attend matches is through the roof.

As The Athletic noted, tickets to some matches can soar past $30,000. Additional costs, like $250 for parking in Los Angeles, to hotel rooms starting at over $400 in New Jersey, have made it pricey for fans to attend the event.

From a financial perspective, the event could become a commercial flop. And it’s a situation that might have future host countries thinking twice about how to run their events. While attending the World Cup will never be “cheap,” the organization will have to take economics into consideration moving forward.

The fact that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is not a guaranteed cash cow could make it increasingly challenging for upcoming editions to turn a profit. If the event suddenly becomes unprofitable, its overall survival may come into question.