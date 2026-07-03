Messi Way More Popular than USMNT Star, Legend Claims

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has brought the spotlight to the world’s biggest stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. And it’s also a chance for USMNT star Christian Pulisic to rise to international stardom.

But unless Pulisic and his American teammates can actually win the World Cup, it might be tough to upstage the world’s most decorated stars.

As a former USMNT star noted, Pulisic is “not even close” to Messi in terms of popularity.

During a recent interview with the folks at MrQ, USMNT legend Brad Friedel credited the Argentine international for putting soccer at the forefront of American fans’ minds.

Friedel claimed that people in Miami were unaware of the club before Messi arrived in the city.

“Before Messi came to Miami, people in Miami didn’t even know they had a team because the team that is now Inter Miami played their games in Fort Lauderdale. And they were okay, nothing incredible. It was an enjoyable day out, but a very cheap ticket in town.”

The club, Inter Miami, played its first match in 2020 following a round of MLS expansion. But the club didn’t actually gain much traction until 2023, when Messi transferred from Paris Saint-Germain to America.

“When Messi came, it was all over Miami, actually all over Florida, that you see the pink and black of Inter Miami everywhere, and it’s all because of Messi. I don’t think he’s moved the needle all that much with regards to Americans across the US watching MLS in general, but I think that Americans will want to watch him play at the World Cup.”

That move led to Inter Miami’s first MLS championship in 2025. Indeed, the 39-year-old has taken the league by storm. But that effect would only last as long as Messi remains in the MLS.

Should the 2022 World Cup champion depart, either to another club or retirement, the league and the club could face a similar fate as another longtime club.

Messi’s Departure Could Resemble David Beckham’s

Lionel Messi wasn’t the first big-name international star to join the MLS. Back in 2007, the LA Galaxy signed arguably the most famous player on the planet, David Beckham. Beckham’s signing gave the league a whole different level of notoriety.

The move was branded as America’s arrival on the world stage as a premier soccer league. Beckham’s tenure marked a new era for MLS. But when Beckham left the league, a hole was there that no other player had been able to fill until Messi’s arrival.

Friedel pointed this out by stating how the league remains devoid of a major star beyond Messi.

“Unfortunately, outside of Messi, the needle hasn’t moved that much. I don’t think there’s been an influx of fans wanting to see Salt Lake play Colorado and things of that nature. The same happened when Beckham came over. People watched LA Galaxy games, but not the whole MLS.”

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Argentina Winning FIFA World Cup 2026 in America Would Be Good for MLS

Ultimately, seeing Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2026 on American soil would be fantastic for business. The MLS could gain an entirely new level of notoriety in the United States. Seeing Messi lift the world’s most notable soccer trophy would elevate the league as a whole.

But the question remains, would the league as a whole really benefit from having Argentina win it all?

As Friedel pointed out, seeing Messi win would be good for Miami, but it might not necessarily be good for Salt Lake City or Colorado.

So, it remains to be seen how much the FIFA World Cup 2026 could catapult Messi and the MLS to another level.