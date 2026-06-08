Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Netherlands national football team faced the Uzbekistan national football team on Monday in an international friendly that served as a final preparation match before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands vs Uzbekistan encounter carried added significance as it marked the first-ever senior international meeting between the two nations.

Played behind closed doors at Icahn Stadium, the match gave both coaching staffs a final opportunity to assess tactics, lineups, and player fitness ahead of the tournament. With the World Cup only days away, the Netherlands vs Uzbekistan clash offered valuable preparation against unfamiliar opposition.

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Match Context

The buildup to the Netherlands vs Uzbekistan centered on World Cup readiness rather than the result itself. The Netherlands entered the match as one of Europe’s strongest sides and used the fixture to refine tactical details before the tournament opener.

Head coach Ronald Koeman continued evaluating combinations across the squad while managing several injury concerns. The Dutch team remained without Xavi Simons and Matthijs de Ligt, both unavailable due to injury.

For Uzbekistan, the friendly represented an important milestone. The nation is preparing for its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance and views the match as an opportunity to test itself against elite competition.

Key Players and Team News

The Netherlands looked to experienced leaders such as Memphis Depay and Virgil van Dijk to guide the team. Their experience was expected to play a major role both in the friendly and at the World Cup.

Uzbekistan relied on manager Fabio Cannavaro and key players, including Abdukodir Khusanov and Eldor Shomurodov.

With both nations using the match as a final tune-up before the World Cup, the Netherlands vs Uzbekistan fixture provided an important test ahead of competitive action.