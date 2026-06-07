How to Watch 2026 FIFA World Cup Live: TV Channels, Streaming Guide, Schedule and Broadcast Details

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is poised to be the largest tournament in the history of football. Running from June 11 to July 19, the competition will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches across three host nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded format brings more games, more venues, and more ways for fans to follow the action.

It also creates a challenge for viewers trying to find the right television channels and streaming services. Broadcasters around the world have now finalized their plans, giving supporters multiple options to watch every stage of the tournament.

Whether fans are looking for free-to-air coverage or premium streaming access, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available across every major football market.

How to Watch 2026 FIFA World Cup: Live Stream and Global Broadcast Guide

The 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcast landscape is larger than ever before. Networks across Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania will share coverage through a combination of free television and subscription-based services.

In Europe, public broadcasters remain at the center of tournament coverage. Many countries will provide free access to key matches while premium sports networks handle additional feeds and simultaneous group-stage fixtures. Traditional public networks (like the BBC, ITV, and ARD/ZDF) remain central, delivering major matches and national team fixtures completely free.

South American broadcasters are using a mixed model that combines national television channels with regional sports networks. Fans will be able to watch their national teams on free television, while premium services provide full tournament coverage.

Across Africa, regional giants and local sublicensed networks handle Sub-Saharan coverage, including stations such as Channel One TV and SportyTV, providing extensive access. In North Africa, rights remain anchored to the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) centralized distribution models

As host nations, the United States, Canada, and Mexico will offer extensive coverage featuring multiple languages, studio programming, and enhanced viewing experiences. In Asia and Oceania, state broadcasters and public television networks remain the primary homes for the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup TV Channels in Major Football Nations

Fans searching for 2026 FIFA World Cup TV channels will find a wide range of viewing options based on location.

In Brazil, TV Globo will provide free-to-air coverage, while SporTV handles premium broadcasts. Digital viewers can watch on Globoplay, CazéTV, YouTube, and Twitch.

Germany’s coverage will be shared between ARD and ZDF, with free streaming available through ARD Mediathek and ZDF Mediathek. Magenta Sport will offer access to all 104 matches.

Italian viewers can watch through RAI and RaiPlay, while DAZN provides complete subscription coverage.

In Argentina, coverage will be available on Telefe, Televisión Pública, and TyC Sports, with streaming through TyC Sports Play and Mi Telefe.

French viewers can watch selected matches on Groupe M6 and 6play. Complete tournament coverage will be available through beIN SPORTS.

Uruguay’s coverage includes Canal 4, Canal 10, Teledoce, DSports, and Disney+.

The United Kingdom will continue its traditional free-to-air model through BBC One and ITV1. Every match will also be available through BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

In Spain, RTVE and RTVE Play will carry Spain’s matches and major knockout fixtures, while Movistar Plus+ provides broader tournament coverage.

Portugal’s coverage will be shared by RTP, SIC, TVI, RTP Play, and Sport TV.

Moroccan supporters can follow matches through Arryadia and SNRT, while beIN SPORTS MAX and TOD provide full tournament access.

The Netherlands will offer free coverage through NOS, NPO channels, NOS.nl, and NPO Start. In Belgium, VRT and VRT MAX will serve Flemish-speaking viewers, while RTBF and Auvio will cover French-speaking audiences.

2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule, Dates, and Key Matches

The 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule introduces a new Round of 32, expanding the knockout stage and increasing the number of matches to 104.

The opening phase of the tournament will take place between June 11 and June 27. The Round of 32 is scheduled from June 28 to July 3, followed by the Round of 16 from July 4 to July 7.

The two semifinal matches are scheduled for July 14 and 15, followed by the third-place playoff on July 18.

The tournament’s championship match is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium, where the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner will be crowned.

The tournament begins on June 11 when the Mexico national football team faces the South Africa national football team at Estadio Azteca. That opening match will launch more than a month of football across North America as the world turns its attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.