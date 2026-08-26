Newcastle vs West Brom: Carabao Cup Live Stream, Team News and a Fresh Concern

Newcastle vs West Brom takes place at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Newcastle United host West Bromwich Albion in a Premier League against Championship clash under the lights. The Newcastle vs West Brom fixture kicks off at 7:45 PM BST, or 2:45 PM ET, in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Newcastle enter the game after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, while West Brom arrive after three straight competitive wins. Matthias Jaissle is still looking for his first official victory as Newcastle manager. West Brom manager James Morrison has started the campaign with three straight wins. Here is how to watch Newcastle vs West Brom and the latest team news.

How to Watch Newcastle vs West Brom Live Stream

The Newcastle vs West Brom live stream is available through different broadcasters depending on location. In the United Kingdom and Europe, Sky Sports+ will show the Carabao Cup match. Active subscribers can stream Newcastle vs West Brom through the Sky Go app, while NOW TV members can also access the coverage.

In the United States and Canada, Paramount+ will carry the Newcastle vs West Brom live stream. Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch through beIN SPORTS. Selected regional networks and streaming services in Africa and Asia will also carry the Newcastle vs West Brom broadcast.

The match starts at 7:45 PM BST on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. That is 2:45 PM ET in the United States and Canada.

Newcastle vs West Brom Team News

Newcastle have several squad concerns heading into the Newcastle vs West Brom Carabao Cup tie. Joelinton, Tino Livramento and Fabian Schär remain sidelined with injuries.

Joe Willock could start after scoring from the bench against Liverpool. New £43 million signing Bazoumana Touré is also expected to make his full debut.

West Brom have a healthier squad. Mikey Johnston remains a late fitness decision after missing the weekend match with an ankle injury. Ousmane Diakité is fit and available.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan is expected to lead the West Brom attack. The 20-year-old forward has scored three goals in three games this season.

Newcastle have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches in all competitions. West Brom have scored nine goals across their last three competitive wins.

Newcastle vs West Brom Form, Odds and Tickets

Newcastle’s last five matches include a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, defeats against Leverkusen and Everton, and a 2-1 win over Valencia.

West Brom’s last five include wins over Burnley, Norwich City and Rotherham, a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and a 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.

The recent Newcastle vs West Brom head-to-head record includes two 0-0 draws, a 2-1 Newcastle win, a 3-2 Newcastle FA Cup victory and a 1-0 West Brom win.

Newcastle are priced at 1/2 to win in 90 minutes, with a draw at 13/4 and a West Brom win at 5/1. The match is close to a sell-out, with remaining standard tickets and verified hospitality resale options handled through Newcastle’s official ticketing hub.

For anyone looking for the Newcastle vs West Brom Carabao Cup live stream, the match is set for 7:45 PM BST at St. James’ Park.