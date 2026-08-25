Nottingham Forest vs Leeds: Carabao Cup Live Stream, Team News and a Fresh Blow

Nottingham Forest face Leeds United today, Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the City Ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm UK time, with the two teams meeting just three days after Leeds secured a 1-0 Premier League win at the same venue.

That defeat gives Forest an immediate opportunity to respond, but the short turnaround also creates selection issues for both managers. The Carabao Cup tie could therefore look very different from Saturday’s league meeting, with rotation expected on both sides. For Forest, however, there is also a fresh setback to deal with after their latest defeat.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds: Carabao Cup Live Stream and TV Channel

The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Carabao Cup match will be shown live on ITV1 in the United Kingdom, and fans can also watch online through ITVX. Kick-off is at 8 pm UK time from the City Ground.

Viewers in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, while FuboTV provides coverage for viewers in Canada. In Australia and parts of Oceania, beIN Sports carries the game, while FanCode provides digital coverage in India.

Selected broadcasters will also show the match across Europe and Africa, including Canal+ in France, Sky Sport in Germany and Italy, Viaplay in Scandinavia and SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The fixture comes just 72 hours after the Premier League meeting, making squad rotation one of the main storylines before kick-off.

Nottingham Forest versus Leeds United Team News and Lineups

The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds team news is particularly important because neither side has had much time to recover from Saturday’s match.

Forest manager Oliver Glasner could make changes after his team failed to score in the 1-0 defeat. Summer signings Xaver Schlager and Luca Netz are both candidates for starts after appearing from the bench in the league fixture.

Chris Wood is also pushing to start after Igor Jesus led the attack on Saturday. Forest created opportunities but could not convert them, so Glasner has another decision to make in the final third.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke is also expected to rotate. New defender Nico Elvedi could be given a starting role, while Noah Okafor is another option after making an impact as a substitute.

The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds squad news will become clearer when the official lineups are released, but the short gap between the games makes changes likely.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds: What Happened Three Days Ago?

Leeds beat Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on August 22, with Anton Stach scoring the decisive goal in the 88th minute.

Stach’s free-kick caught goalkeeper Matz Sels off guard and settled a match in which Forest had several chances. Igor Jesus headed an effort at James Trafford in the first half before missing another opportunity later in the game.

Nikola Milenkovic also hit the post, while Chris Wood missed after coming off the bench.

Leeds protected their late advantage to take all three points. Forest now have the chance to respond in the Carabao Cup, but the defeat also exposed the finishing problem they must solve.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Key Stats

The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds key stats from Saturday underline how fine the margin was between the two teams.

Leeds scored once and kept a clean sheet, while Forest failed to find the net despite creating several openings. Stach’s goal also came in the 88th minute, meaning the visitors found the breakthrough very late.

For Forest, the missed chances from Igor Jesus and Wood, together with Milenkovic’s effort against the post, will be a concern heading into another meeting.

The Carabao Cup also brings different pressure. Unlike Saturday’s league match, this is a knockout fixture, so the teams cannot settle for a draw if the score remains level after normal time.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Prediction

The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds match prediction leans slightly toward the hosts because they need to respond and may have a stronger attacking lineup.

Leeds already proved they can frustrate Forest, but Farke’s expected rotation could change the balance. Forest should also have fresh options available after Glasner made limited use of his substitutes on Saturday.

The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds score prediction is 2-1.