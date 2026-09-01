Paris Saint-Germain Make a Troubling Renato Sanches Decision After His Difficult Spell

Paris Saint-Germain have ended Renato Sanches’ contract by mutual agreement, allowing the Portuguese midfielder to leave the club as a free agent. The decision, confirmed Tuesday night, brings an early end to a deal that was meant to keep Sanches in Paris until June 2027.

The 29-year-old joined PSG from Lille in August 2022 after building a strong reputation as one of Europe’s top young midfielders. However, injuries and limited playing time affected his four-year spell at the French club.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move, writing: “Renato Sanches’ contract has been terminated tonight as Paris Saint-Germain let the midfielder leave on a free. Sanches will be available as free agent.”

Renato Sanches Leaves PSG After Injury Problems

Sanches joined PSG for a reported €10 million plus bonuses after helping Lille win Ligue 1. He made 23 appearances in his first PSG season and scored twice, but fitness problems soon limited his role.

The midfielder spent the next three seasons away from Paris on loan. He joined Roma in 2023-24 but played only seven matches because of injuries. He then returned to Benfica as part of the João Neves transfer deal and made 21 appearances before Benfica decided not to sign him permanently.

Last season, Sanches played for Panathinaikos. Reports put his appearances between 21 and 24, with one goal and one assist. Panathinaikos did not keep him, and Sanches returned to PSG in June 2026.

PSG Transfer Exit Ends Long Uncertain Spell

Sanches returned to Paris without a place in Luis Enrique’s first-team plans. He trained with PSG’s U23 side instead, while the club looked for a solution before the transfer deadline.

Romano had earlier reported that Sanches was “out of Paris Saint-Germain project and up for sale this summer again,” with PSG telling his representatives to find a new club.

With no permanent transfer completed, PSG and Sanches agreed to end the remaining year of his contract. The decision means Sanches can now join another club without a transfer fee.

English clubs, including newly promoted Ipswich Town and Hull City, had reportedly made enquiries about the midfielder. Sanches also turned down approaches from Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Major League Soccer, choosing to remain in Europe.

Renato Sanches Now Searches for a New Club

Sanches leaves PSG with a record heavily shaped by injuries. Reports record 21 separate injury spells and more than 500 days out during his time at the club.

His estimated market value has also dropped from around €28 million when he arrived in Paris to about €2 million.

Despite his struggles, Renato Sanches remains a decorated player. He won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal and received the tournament’s Best Young Player award. That same year, he won the Golden Boy award after breaking through at Benfica.

Now a free agent, Sanches can negotiate directly with clubs across Europe. His PSG chapter has ended, and his next move will shape a career that began with major promise.