Paul Pogba Could Land in Surprising Destination This Summer

Paul Pogba’s career hasn’t exactly gone according to script.

The French midfielder was once viewed as one of the most talented players of his generation. He won the World Cup with France, became a centerpiece at Manchester United and was even nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Now, at 33, Pogba is looking for one more kick at the can.

A doping ban and a series of injuries have derailed what was shaping up to be a remarkable career. But the talent hasn’t simply disappeared. Paul Pogba remains the kind of player who could draw plenty of interest given his track record and raw talent.

And according to the market, there is one destination that stands out above the rest: The MLS.

The folks at Oddscheckers used their proprietary model to determine Pogba at +150 to join any MLS club this summer. That’s equivalent to a 40% implied probability and makes North America his most likely destination. Meanwhile, a move to any Saudi club is next at +350, followed by any English club at +500.

MLS Could Give Pogba the Fresh Start He Needs

There’s certainly logic to Pogba ending up in MLS, irrespective of the specific club.

The league has increasingly become a destination for established international stars looking for a new challenge later in their careers. Pogba would fit that profile perfectly.

He’s still relatively young compared with some of the players who have made the move to North America, too.

The question is whether an MLS club would be willing to take a chance on him. Paul Pogba’s biggest problem isn’t his ability. It’s his availability. The former Manchester United midfielder has struggled to put together an extended run of healthy football, and that’s a significant concern for any club considering making a major investment.

Still, the potential upside is evident. A healthy Pogba could bring creativity, passing range and a level of name recognition that few MLS players can match.

He also wouldn’t have to be the player who dominated European football several years ago. While an MLS club could simply ask Paul Pogba to become a role player, there’s always the chance he carries an entire team.

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Saudi Arabia Remains a Serious Alternative for Paul Pogba

MLS isn’t the only realistic destination for the still-talented French international.

Bookmakers have Saudi Arabia as Pogba’s second-most likely landing spot at +350, representing a 22% implied probability. Financially, that option would likely make the most sense.

Saudi clubs have demonstrated a willingness to spend heavily on recognizable international players, and Paul Pogba certainly fits that description. A move there could also provide him with a lucrative contract while allowing him to play in a league where the physical demands may be somewhat different from those of Europe’s top competitions.

There’s also a chance Pogba could return to England. That possibility is priced at +500, giving it a 17% implied probability. But a return to the Premier League would come with enormous expectations. Pogba has already experienced the pressure that comes with playing at the highest level in England, and another move there would inevitably invite comparisons with his previous spell at Manchester United.

MLS may offer a clean slate. As Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers put it, “World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba could be on his way to MLS this summer.”

That’s certainly what the odds show. Paul Pogba’s career may have taken some unexpected turns, but there’s still time for him to write another chapter.