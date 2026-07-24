Rosenborg vs Manchester United Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Rosenborg BK hosted Manchester United FC at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim, Norway, on Friday in an important pre-season friendly. Rosenborg vs Manchester United served as the Red Devils’ second warm-up match ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, with manager Michael Carrick looking for his first victory of the summer after his side suffered a narrow 1–0 defeat to Wrexham A.F.C. in their opening friendly.

Rosenborg entered the contest with a fitness advantage after already playing 13 domestic league matches this season, making Rosenborg vs Manchester United a valuable test for both teams as they continued preparations for the new campaign.

Rosenborg vs Manchester United Team News and Match Preview

The buildup to Rosenborg vs Manchester United focused on Carrick’s traveling squad, which included several experienced players alongside promising young talent. New £48 million signing Andrey Santos was expected to make an appearance after joining the club earlier this summer. Senior players including Harry Maguire and Mason Mount were also available, while highly rated 15-year-old winger JJ Gabriel earned a place in the traveling squad.

Manchester United continued without striker Benjamin Šeško, who remained sidelined with a shin injury. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow also missed out despite returning to training, while several first-team stars were still on extended breaks following the FIFA World Cup.

Rosenborg had only one significant injury concern, with striker Dino Islamović rated doubtful for the friendly. The Norwegian club hoped its greater match sharpness would provide an edge after already completing several league fixtures.

Previous Meeting

The clubs last met in a pre-season friendly on July 15, 2024, when Rosenborg claimed a 1–0 victory over Manchester United at Lerkendal Stadion. That result gave the hosts confidence heading into another meeting on home soil, while United looked to respond with an improved performance as preparations for the new season continued.