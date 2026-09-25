Poland vs Bosnia Today: Team News, Probable Lineups and How to Watch

Poland vs Bosnia & Hercegovina kicks off the Nations League tonight in Warsaw, with Robert Lewandowski and Edin Džeko leading two teams chasing a vital win. Jan Urban’s Poland are trying to move forward after missing the 2026 World Cup, while Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive with confidence after reaching the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time. Kickoff at PGE Narodowy is set for 8:45 p.m. local time, or 2:45 p.m. ET.

Poland enter the opener without a win in their last four matches, including the 3-2 playoff defeat to Sweden that kept them out of the World Cup. Bosnia’s recent story is almost the complete opposite: they reached their second-ever World Cup and advanced beyond the group stage for the first time in the country’s history.

Poland vs Bosnia Team News and Injuries

Poland have had a rough week on the injury front. Adrian Benedyczak, Filip Rózga and Kamil Grabara are all unavailable, while goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski was also forced to leave the camp because of injury. Sławomir Abramowicz was subsequently promoted from the Under-21 team, leaving Marcin Bułka and Mateusz Kochalski as the other senior goalkeeping options. Jan Bednarek is also suspended, creating another hole in Urban’s starting lineup.

Robert Lewandowski remains available and is expected to lead the attack, with Karol Świderski a candidate to play alongside him. Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski, Piotr Zieliński and Sebastian Szymański should provide the attacking support and creativity, although Urban has several midfield and wing-back combinations available.

Bosnia are also missing an important starter. Newcastle defender Amar Dedić will miss the entire international window after aggravating a hamstring injury, while midfielder Kerim Alajbegović has been dealing with a minor hip problem. Sergej Barbarez has nevertheless retained a strong attacking group led by Džeko and Ermedin Demirović.

Probable Lineups

Poland (3-4-2-1): Bułka; Wiśniewski, Kędziora, Kiwior; Cash, Szymański, Zieliński, Michał Skóraś; Jakub Kamiński, Zalewski; Lewandowski

Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Katić, Muharemović, Radeljić; Bajraktarević, Gigović, Šunjić, Kolašinac; Alajbegović; Džeko, Demirović

These remain projected lineups rather than confirmed XIs. The official lineups are expected shortly before kickoff and should replace these projections once released.

How to Watch Poland vs Bosnia

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The game carries plenty of weight even at the start of the Nations League campaign. Poland are competing in League B after relegation from League A, while Bosnia want to build on the momentum of their historic World Cup. The two teams are in Group B4 alongside Sweden and Romania, with the group winner earning direct promotion to League A.

There is also a personal storyline surrounding Džeko. The 40-year-old striker has already announced that his October 2 meeting with Sweden will be his final appearance for Bosnia, making these opening Nations League matches the beginning of his farewell tour.

Poland have dominated the recent head-to-head record, winning three of the last four meetings and drawing the other. The last encounter came in the 2020 Nations League, when Poland won 3-0 in Wrocław, but very little about the current teams resembles those sides.

Tonight’s meeting offers a chance to find out which summer story carries more weight: Poland’s determination to reset after missing the World Cup, or Bosnia’s confidence after making history on the sport’s biggest stage.