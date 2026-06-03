How to Watch Poland vs Nigeria: International Friendly Preview, Stats, Team News, Lineup

Poland vs Nigeria takes center stage on Wednesday night as two nations look to build momentum following disappointment in their attempts to qualify for this summer’s global tournament. The international friendly will take place at Stadion PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 PM West Africa Time (WAT) and 6:45 PM UTC.

Poland is seeking a response after a recent defeat, while Nigeria arrives on the back of strong performances and an unbeaten run. The Poland versus Nigeria game is also historically significant, as it is their only encounter at the senior international level so far.

The fixture comes at an important moment for both nations. Poland wants to improve after recent struggles, while Nigeria hopes to continue its impressive form. The match provides another opportunity for both coaches to assess their squads and continue preparations for future challenges.

Poland vs Nigeria Team News

Poland heads into the friendly under pressure after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Ukraine in a recent friendly. Manager Jan Urban is looking for an immediate reaction from his squad. Wolfsburg winger Jakub Kaminski has urged the team to respond positively after reviewing the tactical mistakes made during the loss.

Nigeria arrives in Warsaw in far better form. The Super Eagles recently won the Unity Cup tournament in London, recording an impressive 3-0 victory over Jamaica. Head coach Éric Chelle has received a boost with the arrival of Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, who strengthens an already solid defensive unit.

The Poland vs Nigeria lineup discussion also includes goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who has received his first international call-up. His inclusion adds extra interest ahead of the friendly.

Poland vs Nigeria Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Poland vs Nigeria stats reveal two teams moving in different directions.

Poland has won two, drawn one, and lost two of its last five matches. The White-Reds have shown they can score goals, but defensive issues remain a concern after conceding in four of those five games.

Nigeria’s recent record has been much stronger. The Super Eagles are unbeaten in regulation time across their last 11 matches. Their last five fixtures produced four wins and one draw, including victories over Jamaica and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria’s defensive record has been especially impressive. The team has kept six clean sheets in its last eight international matches.

The countries have faced each other only once before. That meeting came on March 23, 2018, in Wrocław. Nigeria secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half penalty from Victor Moses.

The prediction for Poland versus Nigeria is shaped by recent form and current statistics. Poland will benefit from home support in Warsaw, while Nigeria enters the match carrying confidence from a long unbeaten run and strong defensive performances.

Guide to Watching Poland vs Nigeria: Live Stream and TV Channel

Fans worldwide can choose from multiple options to watch the Poland vs Nigeria live stream and TV coverage.

For viewers across sub-Saharan Africa, the TV channel for Poland vs Nigeria is SuperSport Channel 9, available on DStv and GOtv.

In the United States, supporters can watch through ViX. Canadian viewers can follow the match on DAZN Canada.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can stream the match live on Prime Video UK. In the Republic of Ireland, coverage is available through Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Play.

For those unable to watch live, real-time coverage of the Poland vs Nigeria friendly will be available through platforms such as FotMob and Sofascore, which provide live statistics, text commentary, and interactive match tracking.

Poland and Nigeria will face off on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 7:45 PM WAT at Stadion PGE Narodowy in Warsaw. With Poland looking to recover from a recent setback and Nigeria aiming to continue its strong run of results, the friendly offers an important test for both national teams.