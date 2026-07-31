Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Portimonense SC welcomed Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 31, 2026, as both clubs continued preparations for the new campaign. The Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest clash kicked off at 10:00 AM UTC (11:00 AM BST) and formed part of Forest’s training camp in Portugal under new head coach Oliver Glasner.

The visitors faced a demanding schedule, with this fixture serving as the first of two matches on the same day before taking on Sporting CP later in the evening. Forest entered the contest after an encouraging unbeaten pre-season run, while Portimonense looked to build on a series of positive results against strong opposition.

The Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest meeting offered another valuable opportunity for both managers to assess their squads and improve match fitness ahead of the start of their domestic seasons.

Portimonense vs Nottingham Forest Pre-Season Form

Portimonense arrived with confidence after producing solid performances in recent friendlies. The Portuguese side earned a 1-1 draw against Estrela da Amadora and recorded an impressive 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli Saudi FC earlier in the week.

Nottingham Forest also enjoyed a productive build-up to the new season. They played out a 1-1 draw with Vitória S.C. after securing convincing wins over Blackburn Rovers FC and Notts County FC.

What the Match Meant for Forest

The friendly gave Oliver Glasner another chance to test his tactical approach and rotate players before the club’s second match of the day against Sporting CP. With two fixtures scheduled within hours, careful squad management remained a priority as Forest continued their preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Supporters could follow the latest score, live statistics, and post-match updates throughout the game on major live score platforms.