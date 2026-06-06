Portugal vs Chile Live Today Raises Uncomfortable Questions Before World Cup Test

Portugal vs Chile live today brings together two teams heading in very different directions as they meet at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor in Lisbon. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup only days away, Portugal will use this international friendly match as its final preparation before traveling to North America.

Roberto Martínez’s side enters the match with strong momentum after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League and currently sits fifth in the FIFA World Rankings.

Chile, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup and arrives in Lisbon focused on rebuilding under caretaker manager Nicolás Córdova.

The Portugal vs Chile match today offers one final chance for Portugal to test its squad while Chile evaluates players who could form the next generation of La Roja.

Portugal vs Chile Live Today Lineup and Team News

Portugal enters the match with several important absences. Four players from Paris Saint-Germain will be unavailable following their involvement in the UEFA Champions League final last weekend. Gonçalo Ramos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, and Vitinha received extended leave and have not yet joined the national team camp.

Their absence creates opportunities for several squad players to compete for places ahead of the World Cup. Portugal remains one of the favorites for the tournament, and manager Roberto Martínez will use this match to make final tactical adjustments before the competition begins.

The Portugal vs Chile lineup also reflects Chile’s ongoing transition period. Ranked 54th in the FIFA World Rankings, Chile continues to rebuild after missing out on World Cup qualification. Nicolás Córdova will likely focus on defensive organization while giving younger players valuable experience against elite opposition.

The Portugal vs Chile team news highlights two teams with very different goals. Portugal is preparing for a World Cup challenge, while Chile is building for the future.

Portugal versus Chile Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Portugal vs Chile stats show that meetings between these nations have been rare.

Their most famous meeting came in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal. The match ended 0-0 before Chile advanced 3-0 on penalties thanks to a memorable performance from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. Their other meeting finished 1-1 in an international friendly in March 2011.

Recent numbers favor Portugal. The team has not lost any of its last eight home friendly matches and has averaged 2.6 goals per game during that period. Under Roberto Martínez, Portugal also averages 64 percent possession and 14.2 shots per match.

Chile enters the Portugal vs Chile match with concerns away from home. The team has lost four of its last five away matches and has failed to keep a clean sheet in its previous six road games, conceding 11 goals during that stretch.

How to Watch Portugal vs Chile Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Portugal vs Chile live stream have several viewing options depending on their location. In Portugal, the match will air live on RTP 1 and Sport TV 1. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch through DAZN.

In the United States and Canada, Fubo Sports Network holds English-language rights, while Spanish-language coverage is available through ViX. Across South America, including Chile, the Portugal vs Chile live broadcast will air on Chilevisión and ESPN, with streaming available through Disney+.

Viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch on SuperSport. In Australia and New Zealand, Optus Sport will provide coverage. Other territories across Asia and the Middle East will carry the match through local partners, including Astro in Malaysia and SonyLIV in India.

Portugal vs Chile live today kicks off as one of the final international friendlies before the World Cup, giving both teams an important opportunity to assess their progress before their next chapter begins.