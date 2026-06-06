Portugal vs Chile Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Portugal national football team hosted the Chile national football team on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in an international friendly at Lisbon’s Estádio Nacional do Jamor. The Portugal vs Chile matchup served as an important preparation game for Portugal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Chile used the fixture to continue rebuilding under new management after failing to qualify for the tournament.

The meeting attracted attention because of the limited history between the two nations and the opportunity for both teams to test players and tactical ideas in this Portugal vs Chile encounter.

Portugal vs Chile Match Context

The buildup to Portugal vs Chile centered on Portugal’s status as one of Europe’s strongest teams. Managed by Roberto Martínez, Portugal entered the match ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings and fresh from winning the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League.

Chile arrived under the leadership of Nicolás Córdova, seeking a positive result after a difficult qualifying cycle. The South American side struggled away from home in recent months, losing four of their previous five road matches.

The two nations had met only twice since 2011. Their most memorable encounter came in the semi-finals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, where Chile advanced on penalties after a 0–0 draw. Their other meeting ended in a 1–1 friendly draw in 2011.

Team News and Key Players

Portugal entered the match without several players from Paris Saint-Germain. Gonçalo Ramos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, and Vitinha joined the squad later, following their involvement in the Champions League final.

Despite those absences, Portugal still possessed significant quality across the pitch. Chile, meanwhile, looked to build momentum and gain experience against elite opposition.

Starting Lineups: The official starting lineups for both squads are as follows: Portugal XI (4-2-3-1): José Sá (GK); Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, João Cancelo; Samú Costa, Bernardo Silva; Francisco Conceição, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão; Cristiano Ronaldo (C).

Chile XI: Lawrence Vigouroux (GK); Gabriel Suazo, Guillermo Maripán, Iván Román, Felipe Faúndez; Vicente Pizarro, Agustín Arce, Felipe Loyola; Darío Osorio, Gonzalo Tapia, Maximiliano Gutiérrez.

With World Cup preparations underway, this Portugal vs Chile fixture offered both teams a valuable test before their upcoming competitive matches.