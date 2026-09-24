Portugal vs Wales Injury News: Wales Hit by Major Absences Before Nations League Clash

Portugal vs Wales brings a sharp contrast in squad availability as the two teams prepare to open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns in Lisbon. Portugal have almost a full squad available for Thursday night’s match, while Wales head into the game with several important players missing.

The Portugal vs Wales injury news is a major part of the build-up, with Craig Bellamy forced to change his plans after a series of withdrawals.

Portugal begin a new era under Jorge Jesus with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Pedro Neto and João Félix available.

Wales have lost Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow and Joe Rodon, among others, leaving Bellamy with fewer options.

Portugal vs Wales Injury News Leaves Wales Short

The Portugal vs Wales injury news has been dominated by Wales’ growing list of absences. Harry Wilson withdrew with a quadriceps problem after being named in the original squad. Nathan Broadhead also left the group because of a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow then withdrew with an unspecified injury after being on the bench for Manchester United. Danny Ward is therefore expected to start in goal.

Joe Rodon is another major absence. The defender has not played since late August because of a hamstring injury and is expected to remain out into November. Wales will also be without Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies for the Portugal clash.

The absences forced Wales to call up Leicester goalkeeper David Cornell, Huddersfield forward Joe Taylor and Reading midfielder Charlie Savage.

Wales Absences Create Problems for Bellamy

The Wales absences affect several areas of the team. Wilson’s absence removes a creative midfielder and a set-piece option, while Rodon’s injury leaves Bellamy without an established centre-back.

The Wales absences also leave Ward with limited competition for the goalkeeper position. Broadhead’s injury reduces Bellamy’s attacking options, while the defensive changes could force Wales to use a reshaped back line against Portugal.

Ben Davies is available again, while Ethan Ampadu is expected to play an important role in midfield. Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, David Brooks and Neco Williams offer pace, while Jordan James provides energy. Kieffer Moore remains an option if Bellamy wants a physical presence in attack.

The Portugal vs Wales line-up could therefore see Wales adopt a compact 4-2-3-1 or a similar system. Bellamy will need his team to limit the space available to Ronaldo, Fernandes and Portugal’s wide attackers.

Portugal vs Wales: Ronaldo Available for New Era

Portugal have no major injury concerns heading into the Portugal vs Wales fixture. Ronaldo remains available and is expected to start as he continues his international career into his forties.

Jorge Jesus begins his Portugal tenure with a strong group of players available. Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Pedro Neto and João Félix are all in contention.

The Portugal vs Wales meeting also brings back memories of the Euro 2016 semi-final, when Portugal won 2-0. Ronaldo remains the main link between the two teams from that game.

Wales will need to deal with Portugal’s crossing, movement and second balls, particularly with Rodon missing from the defence.

Portugal enter the Nations League campaign with greater squad depth, while Wales must manage their absences and late changes. The fixture is scheduled for Thursday at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, with both teams beginning a demanding League A campaign.